HMS Group: Rub 2.3 BN contract to deliver mobile compressor units
20-Feb-2021 / 15:02 MSK
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")
HMS Group signs Rub 2.3 BN compressor contract
Moscow, Russia - February 20, 2020
HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 2.3 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to
manufacture mobile compressor units. The framework agreement was signed in 2019.
The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site in 2022.
For more information, please, contact:
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru
About HMS Group
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com
