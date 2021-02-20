HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 2.3 BN contract to deliver mobile compressor units 20-Feb-2021 / 15:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group signs Rub 2.3 BN compressor contract Moscow, Russia - February 20, 2020 HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 2.3 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to manufacture mobile compressor units. The framework agreement was signed in 2019. The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site in 2022. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.2. Inside information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: CNT TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93987 EQS News ID: 1169861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 20, 2021 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)