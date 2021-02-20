Log in
HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group signs Rub 2.3 BN compressor contract

02/20/2021
20.02.2021
HMS Group signs Rub 2.3 BN compressor contract

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 2.3 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to manufacture mobile compressor units. The framework agreement was signed in 2019. The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site in 2022.

For more information, please, contact:
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
capital-markets@hms.ru
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group
 HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer
 Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
2.2. Inside information


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 13:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 52 645 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 15 214 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 672 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 026
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 335,92 RUB
Last Close Price 290,25 RUB
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Ezio Vergani Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Veronesi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-2.00%90
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED17.18%36 368
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.88%17 950
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.23%16 937
NOV INC.2.19%5 447
DIALOG GROUP-6.38%4 511
