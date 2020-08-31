HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group signs Rub 3.8 BN compressor contract

31.08.2020

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 3.8 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to manufacture mobile compressor units. The framework agreement was signed in 2019.

The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site by the end of 2021.

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com

