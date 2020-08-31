Log in
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group signs Rub 3.8 BN compressor contract

08/31/2020 | 06:15am EDT

31.08.2020

HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 3.8 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to manufacture mobile compressor units. The framework agreement was signed in 2019.

The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site by the end of 2021.

For more information, please, contact:
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email:
capital-markets@hms.ru
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group
 HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer
 Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
2.2. Inside information


Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:14:04 UTC
