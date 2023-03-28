Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMSG   US40425X4079

HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC

(HMSG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
3.500 USD   -.--%
07:29aHms Hydraulic Machines & : Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cairo
PU
2022PJSC Tomskgazstroy announced that it expects to receive funding from HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
CI
2022HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Sells Russian Unit For $50 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cairo

03/28/2023 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28.03.2023 HMS Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cairo

HYDROMASHSERVICE (a part of HMS Group) will participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 exhibition within May 15-17, 2023 at the Cairo International Exhibition Centre (Egypt) to present its competences in design, manufacture and supply of pumps and pump-based solutions for water supply and sewage disposal applications.

HMS Group has an installed base of around three hundred pumps for strategic Irrigation and Water Supply Projects at Abu Sultan, Aswan High Dam, 6 of October Social Housing, Toshka as well as for the critical Oil & Gas, refineries infrastructural facilities. Currently HMS has neared to four hundred more pumps backlog for New Delta 1 and 2 Projects.

Being interested in strategic development of the Egyptian market HMS is in the process of an active search of the local manufacturing partners respecting the Country local content policy and wishing to extend the cooperation with the potential Egyptian joints on the Northern Africa and Middle East Regions.

Welcome to the stand № A3 in Pavilion 1!

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of the flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (MOEX: HMSG).


Attachments

Disclaimer

HMS Hydraulic Machines and Systems Group plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
07:29aHms Hydraulic Machines & : Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cair..
PU
2022PJSC Tomskgazstroy announced that it expects to receive funding from HMS Hydraulic Mach..
CI
2022HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Sells Russian Unit For $50 Million
MT
2022Hms Group : Sale of shares in JSC HMS Group and further business of the Company
EQ
2022An unknown buyer agreed to acquire HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc from HMS ..
CI
2022Hms Group : Annual report and Accounts 2021
EQ
2022HMS Group Reports Rub 6.7 billion EBITDA for FY 2021
EQ
2022HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
2022Hms Hydraulic Machines & : Group announces results of its Board of Directors meeting
PU
2022Hms Group : Results of BoD meeting
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 57 159 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,1 M 81,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 400
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Artem Vladimirovich Molchanov CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kirill Vladimirovich Molchanov CFO, Executive Director & First Deputy CEO
Nikolay Nikolaevich Yamburenko Chairman
Yury Nikolaevich Skrynnik Executive Director & Head-Compressor Business Unit
Andreas S. Petrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC-12.50%81
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.51%66 769
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.78%27 648
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-8.50%27 566
NOV INC.-14.79%7 008
TECHNIPFMC PLC7.22%5 768
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer