HMS Hydraulic Machines & : Group to participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 Exhibition in Cairo

28.03.2023

HYDROMASHSERVICE (a part of HMS Group) will participate in the WATREX Expo 2023 exhibition within May 15-17, 2023 at the Cairo International Exhibition Centre (Egypt) to present its competences in design, manufacture and supply of pumps and pump-based solutions for water supply and sewage disposal applications.

HMS Group has an installed base of around three hundred pumps for strategic Irrigation and Water Supply Projects at Abu Sultan, Aswan High Dam, 6 of October Social Housing, Toshka as well as for the critical Oil & Gas, refineries infrastructural facilities. Currently HMS has neared to four hundred more pumps backlog for New Delta 1 and 2 Projects.

Being interested in strategic development of the Egyptian market HMS is in the process of an active search of the local manufacturing partners respecting the Country local content policy and wishing to extend the cooperation with the potential Egyptian joints on the Northern Africa and Middle East Regions.

Welcome to the stand № A3 in Pavilion 1!

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of the flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (MOEX: HMSG).