29.06.2023

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (LSE: HMSG, MOEX: HMSG) announces, that on June 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors passed the unanimous written resolution approving the following decisions:

Approval of the audited Stand-alone Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda.

