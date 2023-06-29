HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (LSE: HMSG, MOEX: HMSG) announces, that on June 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors passed the unanimous written resolution approving the following decisions:
- Approval of the audited Stand-alone Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.
- Convening of the AGM and approval of the AGM agenda.
Contacts:
Please, send your inquiries to our general email address: ir@hms.ru
