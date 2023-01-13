Advanced search
    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
2023-01-13
354.30 SEK   -0.98%
CMO to leave HMS Networks AB (publ)
GL
10:00aCMO to leave HMS Networks AB (publ)
AQ
Explainer-Why Japan is seeking military ties beyond its U.S. ally
RE
CMO to leave HMS Networks AB (publ)

01/13/2023 | 10:01am EST
The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anders Hansson, has today decided to leave HMS Networks for new challenges outside the company.

“Anders Hansson started at HMS in 2000 and has been our CMO since 2017. He has been a valued member of the HMS Networks Corporate Management Team. I want to thank Anders for his great contributions to the development of HMS and wish him all the best for the future.”, says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.”

Anders Hansson will stay with HMS during a 6-month notice period starting today.

 
For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983



HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ewon®, Intesis® and Ixxat® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, UAE, and Australia, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

 

All news about HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
01/11British navy tracks Russian warship in North Sea in 'routine activity'
RE
01/04Marsh & McLennan Unit Says it has Acquired HMS Insurance Associates
MT
01/04HMS Networks' Unit Buys 20% Interest In Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
MT
01/04HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires an additional 20% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S..
GL
01/04HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires an additional 20% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S..
GL
2022HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires Control Specialists Ltd
GL
2022Ewon Cosy+ Wireless - the new standard for wireless remote access to industrial machine..
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 2 407 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2022 467 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net Debt 2022 88,8 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 16 689 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
EV / Sales 2023 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 357,80 SEK
Average target price 398,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Technology Officer
Pär Fredrik Roland Hansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)5.36%1 596
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.85%201 297
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.72%44 260
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-3.44%35 807
NOKIA OYJ7.14%28 065
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%27 476