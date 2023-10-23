HMS Networks AB (publ) has appointed Bartek S. Candell as Senior Vice President Control Centric and expands Group Management with this new role.

Bartek S. Candell, today General Manager for HMS’ business area Anybus, will take part of HMS’ Group Management in a new role with responsibility for the "Control Centric" area. Bartek has worked at HMS since 2011, in previous roles such as General Manager APAC and China, and Key Account Manager.

“I am very happy to expand our Group Management with Bartek. His experience in sales from his years in our Asia operations together with his current work in our largest business area Anybus, makes him a great asset for HMS in our work with continued market development, innovation, and growth," says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Bartek becomes a member of Group Management in October 2023.

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

