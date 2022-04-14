Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. HMS Networks AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/13 11:29:38 am EDT
457.00 SEK   +0.79%
02:25aHMS : Q1 2022 Report Presentation
PU
01:31aInterim report 2022, January - March
GL
04/12HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires the remaining shares of Procentec B.V.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HMS : Q1 2022 Report Presentation

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 14, 2022

Staffan Dahlström, CEO, Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Summary and introduction

Business update

Financial results

Q&A

Q1

R12

Net sales 517 MSEK (455), +14%

• Net sales 2,034 MSEK (1,560), +30%

Order intake 857 MSEK (565), +52%

• Order intake 2,830 MSEK (1,611), +76%

EBIT 139 MSEK (114) (Adj. 112 MSEK)

• EBIT 471 MSEK (335) (Adj. 444 MSEK)

EBIT margin 26.9% (25.0) (Adj. 21.7%)

• EBIT margin 23.1% (21.4) (Adj. 21.8%)

Cash flow from ops. of 80 MSEK (132)

• Cash flow from ops. of 456 MSEK (447)

EPS 2.41 (1.93) (Adj. EPS 1.84)

• EPS 8.09 (5.70) (Adj. EPS 7.52)

HMS - Hardware Meets Software™

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HMS Networks AB published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
02:25aHMS : Q1 2022 Report Presentation
PU
01:31aInterim report 2022, January - March
GL
04/12HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires the remaining shares of Procentec B.V.
AQ
04/04HMS presents communication solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
AQ
03/24Invitation to HMS Networks' first quarter 2022 conference call
AQ
03/23CORRECTION : The Swedish AND ENGLISH version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2021 is now av..
GL
03/23The Swedish version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2021 is now available on www.hms-net..
AQ
03/21Notice of the Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB
AQ
03/14HMS : presents communication solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems
PU
02/22Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB's proposal of Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 338 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 408 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2022 178 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 21 316 M 2 243 M 2 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
EV / Sales 2023 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 722
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
HMS Networks AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 457,00 SEK
Average target price 455,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ray Michael Mauritsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)-18.10%2 243
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.71%215 269
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-11.36%39 205
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.48%38 910
ERICSSON-10.39%31 491
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.11%31 336