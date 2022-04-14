HMS : Q1 2022 Report Presentation

April 14, 2022
Staffan Dahlström, CEO, Joakim Nideborn, CFO
Business update
Financial results
Q&A
|
Q1
|
R12
|
•
|
Net sales 517 MSEK (455), +14%
|
• Net sales 2,034 MSEK (1,560), +30%
|
•
|
Order intake 857 MSEK (565), +52%
|
• Order intake 2,830 MSEK (1,611), +76%
|
•
|
EBIT 139 MSEK (114) (Adj. 112 MSEK)
|
• EBIT 471 MSEK (335) (Adj. 444 MSEK)
|
•
|
EBIT margin 26.9% (25.0) (Adj. 21.7%)
|
• EBIT margin 23.1% (21.4) (Adj. 21.8%)
|
•
|
Cash flow from ops. of 80 MSEK (132)
|
• Cash flow from ops. of 456 MSEK (447)
|
•
|
EPS 2.41 (1.93) (Adj. EPS 1.84)
|
• EPS 8.09 (5.70) (Adj. EPS 7.52)
HMS - Hardware Meets Software™
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HMS Networks AB published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:08 UTC.