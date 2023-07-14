HMS Networks Q2 2023 presentation
Staffan Dahlström, CEO, Joakim Nideborn, CFO
July 14, 2023
Hardware Meets Software™
Agenda
Summary and introduction
Business update
Financial results
Q&A
Financial summary of Q2 2023 and YTD
Q2
- Net sales 703 MSEK (601), +17%
- Order intake 703 MSEK (815), -14%
- EBIT 150 MSEK (143)
- EBIT margin 21.4% (23.7)
- Cash flow from ops. of 78 MSEK (56)
- EPS 2.48 (2.33)
YTD
- Net sales 1,476 MSEK (1,118), +32%
- Order intake 1,384 MSEK (1,671), -17%
- EBIT 362 MSEK (282)(Adj. 255 MSEK)
- EBIT margin 24.5% (25.2)(Adj. 22.8%)
- Cash flow from ops. of 233 MSEK (136)
- EPS 6.18 SEK (4.74)(Adj. 4.17)
HMS at a glance
Valuable data and insights from machines and systems
HMS makes products which enable machines to communicate
