    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/23 04:22:06 am
346 SEK   +0.58%
HMS  : Q1 2021 Report Presentation
PU
HMS  : Q1 Report 2021
PU
HMS  : Q1 Report 2021
PU
HMS : Q1 2021 Report Presentation

04/23/2021 | 03:52am EDT
HMS Networks Q1 2021 presentation

April 23, 2021

Staffan Dahlström, CEO, Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Agenda

Summary and introduction

Business update

Financial results

Q&A

Financial summary of Q1 2021 and last twelve months

Q1

  • Net sales 455 MSEK (361), +26%
  • Order intake 565 MSEK (401), +41%
  • EBIT 114 MSEK (67)
  • EBIT margin 25.0% (18.5%)
  • Cash flow from ops. of 132 MSEK (55)
  • EPS 1.93 (1.01)

Last twelve months

  • Net sales 1,560 MSEK (1,500), +4%
  • Order intake 1,611 MSEK (1,484), +9%
  • EBIT 335 MSEK (250)
  • EBIT margin 21.4% (16.7%)
  • Cash flow from ops. of 447 MSEK (257)
  • EPS 5.70 (4.56)

We are Connecting Devices™

HMS at a glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HMS Networks AB published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 743 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 255 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2021 69,5 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,1x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 16 051 M 1 903 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,25x
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 85,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ray Michael Mauritsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)32.31%1 903
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.08%218 646
ERICSSON AB23.52%47 696
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.58%44 145
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.21%31 376
NOKIA OYJ12.01%23 958
