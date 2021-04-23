|
HMS : Q1 2021 Report Presentation
HMS Networks Q1 2021 presentation
Staffan Dahlström, CEO, Joakim Nideborn, CFO
Agenda
Summary and introduction
Business update
Financial results
Q&A
Financial summary of Q1 2021 and last twelve months
Q1
-
Net sales 455 MSEK (361), +26%
-
Order intake 565 MSEK (401), +41%
-
EBIT 114 MSEK (67)
-
EBIT margin 25.0% (18.5%)
-
Cash flow from ops. of 132 MSEK (55)
-
EPS 1.93 (1.01)
Last twelve months
-
Net sales 1,560 MSEK (1,500), +4%
-
Order intake 1,611 MSEK (1,484), +9%
-
EBIT 335 MSEK (250)
-
EBIT margin 21.4% (16.7%)
-
Cash flow from ops. of 447 MSEK (257)
-
EPS 5.70 (4.56)
We are Connecting Devices™
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HMS Networks AB published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 07:51:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 743 M
207 M
207 M
|Net income 2021
|
255 M
30,3 M
30,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
69,5 M
8,25 M
8,25 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|63,1x
|Yield 2021
|0,60%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 051 M
1 903 M
1 906 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|9,25x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|671
|Free-Float
|85,9%
|
|Chart HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
290,33 SEK
|Last Close Price
|
344,00 SEK
|Spread / Highest target
|
-4,94%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-15,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-31,7%