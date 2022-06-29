Log in
    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:08 2022-06-29 am EDT
451.70 SEK   +0.33%
04:40aInvitation to HMS Networks' second quarter 2022 conference call
AQ
06/17HMS : The number one choice for remote machine access and networking gateways — Again!
PU
05/25Industrial networks keep growing despite challenging times - Industrial network market shares 2022 according to HMS Networks
AQ
Invitation to HMS Networks' second quarter 2022 conference call

06/29/2022 | 04:41am EDT
HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its second quarter report 2022 on Thursday July 14, 2022, at 07.30 CET.

On the same day, at 09.00 CET, a conference call will be held for press and analysts, where President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report.

The presentation will be held in English and is followed live by telephone or the internet. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS’ website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call or follow the online presentation via the link below.

SE: +46 8 505 163 86
UK: +44 20 319 84884
US: +1 412 317 6300

Pin code: 5161489#

Link to webcast

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS’ website after the call. https://www.hms-networks.com/ir

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment


