(Alliance News) - Kazera Global PLC on Friday said it has completed the manufacture of its Trommel screening plant for its Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project in South Africa.

The mining-focused investment company said the plant was completed at the end of September, but has undergone efficacy inspections, following which it will see two improvements carried out in the coming weeks in order to "enhance the plant's performance".

Following this, the plant will be signed off, and transported to Walviskop.

The firm said it has now turned its focus to the completion of the remainder of the wet concentration plant on site.

It expects the plant to be commissioned before it receives its permit form the National Nuclear Regulator, which means that it will be able to begin work immediately following the issue of the permit. Kazera said it expects the permit to be issued in the first quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Dennis Edmonds said: "This has been a busy period for the team, during which we have focused on optimising the various aspects of the plant to ensure we can commence production and deliver the best results possible as soon as we receive the National Nuclear Regulator permit anticipated Q1 2024.

"This strategically important HMS project is expected to produce circa 6Kt HMS per month at full production, which given the strong demand will at current prices achieve an estimated gross profit of [more than] USD300,000 per month. I look forward to providing shareholders with further updates as the Project advances."

Kazera shares fell 3.7% to 0.65 each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.