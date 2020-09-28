Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  HMS Networks AB (publ)    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT

According to the previous AGM resolution, the Chairman of the Board has consulted with the company’s four largest shareholders for a Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2021 regarding Chairman of the AGM, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors. The Nomination Committee will also prepare proposals concerning fees to the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for committee work.

The Nomination Committee appointed for the 2021 Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks AB (publ) consists of the following members:

Johan Hjertonsson, Investment AB Latour, Chairman
Evert Carlsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder AB
Per Trygg, SEB Fonder
Staffan Dahlström, private shareholding
Charlotte Brogren, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee represents in total about 55 percent of the votes of all shares in the company, based on ownership as of August 31, 2020.

The Nomination Committee’s proposals for members of the Board of Directors are presented in the notice convening the AGM, to be held on April 23, 2021, and on the company’s website.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to: valberedning@hms.se or in writing to: HMS Networks AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Box 4126, SE 300 04 Halmstad, Sweden. Please note that the proposals should be sent before February 1, 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO Investment AB Latour, +46 702 29 77 93
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication and the Industrial Internet of Things. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and IntesisTM brands. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar and Buchen. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 600 people and reported sales of SEK 1,519 million in 2019. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
05:10aHMS : Nomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)
PU
05:00aNomination Committee appointed in HMS Networks AB (publ)
GL
07/22HMS PUBL : unveils the second generation Anybus Communicator - connecting device..
AQ
07/15HMS PUBL : Q2 2020 Report Presentation
PU
07/15HMS PUBL : Q2 Report 2020
PU
07/15HMS PUBL : Networks Q2 Report 2020
PU
07/15HMS NETWORKS : Interim report 2020, January - June
PU
07/15Interim report 2020, January - June
GL
06/30HMS PUBL : New Intesis gateway makes communication between PROFINET and BACnet e..
AQ
06/23Invitation to HMS Networks' second quarter conference call
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 406 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2020 190 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2020 201 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 9 519 M 1 042 M 1 045 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
HMS Networks AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 194,00 SEK
Last Close Price 204,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 0,49%
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer
Ray Michael Mauritsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)18.06%1 042
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-19.83%162 775
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.91%38 357
ERICSSON AB17.07%34 957
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.43%26 147
NOKIA OYJ-1.64%21 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group