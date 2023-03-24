Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. HMS Networks AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMS   SE0009997018

HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)

(HMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:20:44 2023-03-24 am EDT
397.90 SEK   -0.53%
05:01aThe Swedish and English version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2022 is now available
GL
05:00aThe Swedish and English version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2022 is now available
AQ
03/10Notice of the Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Swedish and English version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2022 is now available

03/24/2023 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Swedish and English version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2022 is now available on our website: www.hms-networks.com. Printed reports will be available in mid-April and can be ordered by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group’s website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For more information, please contact:
CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01
CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CET on March 24, 2023.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 780 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachments


All news about HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
05:01aThe Swedish and English version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2022 is now available
GL
05:00aThe Swedish and English version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2022 is now available
AQ
03/10Notice of the Annual General Meeting of HMS Networks AB
GL
03/02British Navy says it has seized smuggled Iranian weapons in Gulf
RE
02/27HMS Networks AB completes repurchase of shares
GL
02/27HMS Networks AB completes repurchase of shares
AQ
02/23Yandal Resources Confirms, Extends Mineralization at Mt McClure
MT
02/11New Zealand's Auckland braces for ex-cyclone Gabrielle impact
RE
02/09Cyclone Gabrielle heads toward Australia's Norfolk Island, New Zealand
RE
01/26Hms : Q4 2022 Report presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 403 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2022 465 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2022 90,1 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 18 644 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,80x
EV / Sales 2023 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
HMS Networks AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 400,00 SEK
Average target price 426,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Staffan Dahlström President & Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Nideborn Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chairman
Jörgen Palmhager Chief Technology Officer
Pär Fredrik Roland Hansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HMS NETWORKS AB (PUBL)17.79%1 818
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.39%202 579
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.39.59%50 880
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.85.08%46 348
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.05%44 746
NOKIA OYJ0.39%26 164
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer