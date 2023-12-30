HMT Limited announced that pursuant to communication received from Ministry of Heavy Industries dated 29th December 2023, Shri. Rajeev Singh, Executive Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Chairman on the board of HMT Limited with effect from December 30, 2023 upto November 24, 2024 or till the joining of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest, subject to the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Shri.

Rajeev Singh, aged 58, is Executive Director of the Bhopal unit of M/s. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (BHEL). Shri.

Rajeev Singh is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from REC, Bhopal and an MBA in Financial Management. Shri. Rajeev Singh joined BHEL in January 1988 at Corporate Office, New Delhi.

He has served as unit head of various business verticals/manufacturing units viz. Heavy Plates and Vessels Plant-Vizag, Transmission Business Group-Noida, Boiler Auxiliary Plant - Ranipet. Under his dynamic leadership the teams at these units were able to deliver their best, resulting in excellent financial performance for the units.

He has vast experience in the field of Hydro Turbines and Traction Machines. With his hands-on, practical approach & vast experience, he will drive the Team-HMT to deliver the best.