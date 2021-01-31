Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co.,LTD    600515   CNE000001C32

HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD

(600515)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Three listed units of China's HNA disclose embezzlements of nearly $10 bln

01/31/2021 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Three units of HNA, once China's most acquisitive conglomerate, said nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders, in disclosures to stock exchanges that come amid a government-led probe into the deeply indebted group.

A total of 61.5 billion yuan ($9.57 billion) had been embezzled by shareholders and other related parties, Shanghai-listed Hainan Airlines Holding Co, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co and Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co said late on Friday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Meg Shen; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CCOOP GROUP CO., LTD 4.98% 2.53 End-of-day quote.-2.32%
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD -2.53% 7.33 End-of-day quote.8.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.4464 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
All news about HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD
04:44aThree listed units of China's HNA disclose embezzlements of nearly $10 billio..
RE
04:04aThree listed units of China's HNA disclose embezzlements of nearly $10 bln
RE
01/29Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA
RE
2020China healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally
RE
2020HNA Group companies rise after firm seeks govt help with coronavirus impact
RE
2020HNA asks China's Hainan government for help as coronavirus lifts liquidity ri..
RE
2020Shares of HNA affiliates rally after report of China bailout plan
RE
2020China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
RE
2019China's fledgling junk bond market spawns new breed of vulture funds
RE
2018China's HNA says Ingram Micro to apply for $4 billion of financing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 342 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
Net income 2020 738 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 643 M 4 455 M 4 458 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 869
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co.,LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,36 CNY
Last Close Price 7,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
De Hui Chen President & Director
Xiao Ming Lu Chairman
Wen Xiu Geng Independent Director
Dong Shan Hu Independent Director
Zhi Qiu Zheng Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD8.59%4 455
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-4.35%8 616
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-0.91%7 986
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-8.37%7 588
KOHL'S CORPORATION12.29%6 946
NORDSTROM, INC13.59%5 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ