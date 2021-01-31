Three listed units of China's HNA disclose embezzlements of nearly $10 bln

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Three units of HNA, once China's
most acquisitive conglomerate, said nearly $10 billion had been
embezzled by shareholders, in disclosures to stock exchanges
that come amid a government-led probe into the deeply indebted
group.
A total of 61.5 billion yuan ($9.57 billion) had been
embezzled by shareholders and other related parties,
Shanghai-listed Hainan Airlines Holding Co, HNA
Infrastructure Investment Group Co and
Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co said late on Friday.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Meg Shen; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)