DEPENDABLE F O R C E

Even after the darkest nights, the sun continues to rise each day, radiating its energy to make our existence possible. It is a force that sustains life − powering the continuity of the planet. Here at HNB Assurance, we are an entity structured to add value to the lives of our stakeholders- protecting them from adversity and uncertainties, transforming ourselves into a force our

nation can depend on.

When the people and communities we serve need stability, our Company's strengths have shined the brightest, radiating strength only we can deliver. Today, as one of the fastest-growing insurance providers in Sri Lanka, we take pride in delivering future-forward solutions with a team committed to keep us progressive and smart. This year, we pursued fresh ideas and embraced new perspectives, inspiring better results for us, and our stakeholders. As we open another chapter in our journey, we will continue to radiate hope and strength,

keeping alive our spirit of caring.