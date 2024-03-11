HNB

ASSURANCE

PLC

ADEPENDABLE

FORCE

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

  1. DEPENDABLE F O R C E

Even after the darkest nights, the sun continues to rise each day, radiating its energy to make our existence possible. It is a force that sustains life − powering the continuity of the planet. Here at HNB Assurance, we are an entity structured to add value to the lives of our stakeholders- protecting them from adversity and uncertainties, transforming ourselves into a force our

nation can depend on.

When the people and communities we serve need stability, our Company's strengths have shined the brightest, radiating strength only we can deliver. Today, as one of the fastest-growing insurance providers in Sri Lanka, we take pride in delivering future-forward solutions with a team committed to keep us progressive and smart. This year, we pursued fresh ideas and embraced new perspectives, inspiring better results for us, and our stakeholders. As we open another chapter in our journey, we will continue to radiate hope and strength,

keeping alive our spirit of caring.

CONTENTS

ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP

About the Report

4

Our Journey to 2023

8

The Group at a Glance

10

Organisation Structure

11

Group Performance Highlights

12

Our Sustainability Agenda

14

Awards and Accolades

15

Independent External Assurance

16

Chairperson's Message

18

Board of Directors

22

Chief Executive Officer's Review

27

Group Executive Committee

32

Senior Management Team - HNBA

38

Senior Management Team - HNBGI

39

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

About Our Business

Business Line Review

Value Creation

42

Life Insurance -

94

Engaging with our Stakeholders

44

Business Review

Operating Environment

47

General Insurance -

98

Looking Ahead

54

Business Review

Determining Materiality

56

Accounting for Our Capitals

The Strategic Report

Review of Capitals

101

On Track to Deliver Strategy

62

Financial Capital Review

103

Sales Force Expansion

64

Exceptional Customer Experience

71

Technological Transformation

74

Comprehensive Product Suite

77

GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP

Our Commitment to Developing

80

Strategic Leadership

113

Sustainable Products

Passionate Human Capital

81

Corporate Governance

114

Fund Management

88

Corporate Governance at HNB

144

A Remarkable Brand

92

General Insurance Limited

Risk Management Review

147

Fulfilling Our Social Responsibility

93

Investor Information

161

Compliance Summary

169

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Audit Committee Report

174

Report of the Life Actuary

204

Human Resources and Remuneration Committee Report

178

Certification of Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) and

205

Related Party Transaction Review Committee Report

180

Incurred But Not Enough Reported (IBNER) Claims Reserve

Nomination & Governance Committee Report

182

Independent Auditors' Report

206

Investment Committee Report

184

Statement of Financial Position

210

Risk Management Committee Report

186

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

211

Strategy Review Committee Report

188

Statement of Changes in Equity - Group

212

Director's Statement on Internal Control

189

Statement of Changes in Equity - Company

213

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

191

Statement of Cash Flows

214

Director's Interest in Contracts with the Group/Company

200

Accounting Policies and Notes to the Financial Statements

215

Statement Of Directors Responsibility for Financial Reporting

201

Index to Financial Notes

226

CEO's and CFO's Responsibility Statement

203

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Statement of Financial Position of the Life Insurance Fund - Supplemental

348

Notes to the Supplemental Financial Statements -Life Insurance Fund

349

Insurance Revenue Account

354

Takaful Business Analysis - Profitability

355

Shari'ah Report of HNB Assurance Takaful Unit

356

Shari'ah Report of HNB General Insurance Takaful Unit

357

Quarterly Analysis 2023 and 2022 - Group

358

Quarterly Analysis 2023 and 2022 - Company

359

Decade at a Glance

360

Glossary

364

GRI Content Index

365

Sustainability

367

Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics

Notice of Meeting

369

Form of Proxy

371

Stakeholder Feedback Form

373

Corporate Information

375

ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP

ABOUT THE REPORT

The Annual Report of HNB Assurance PLC delivers the story of sustainable value creation achieved by executing our integrated strategy.

This is our 12th report prepared in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework ( Framework) and 15th report complying with the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiatives Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards).

SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

TARGETED READERS

This report comprises both financial

This report is primarily prepared to

and non-financial performance of HNB

provide information to our Shareholders,

Assurance PLC and its fully owned

but we have also focused on providing

subsidiary HNB General Insurance

information on value creation to

Limited for the financial year ended 31st

our other key stakeholders including

December 2023. This follows the most

Regulators, Employees, Customers,

recent report for the year ended 31st

Business Partners, and Community.

December 2022, for which comparatives

ASSURANCE

are given where applicable. The financial

and non-financial reporting boundaries

External Assurance has been obtained

have been aligned to cover both entities

from Messrs KPMG, the Independent

of the Group. During this reporting

Auditors of the Group on the Financial

period, no significant changes to the

Statements with resulting notes and the

organisation structure, ownership took

integrated report.

place.

GUIDING FRAMEWORKS AND PRINCIPLES

AVAILABLE MEDIUMS

This Report is available in multiple mediums and formats to meet communication requirements of our diverse stakeholder groups. The online version of the Annual Report is available on the Company website and the website of the Colombo Stock Exchange. As an eco-friendly practice we have printed only a limited number of copies.

Sinhala and Tamil translations of Chairperson's Message, Chief Executive Officer's Review and Financial Statements are available on request.

Print

Available on request

Online

Available in PDF format at

www.hnbassurance.com

Financial Reporting

  • Companies Act No.7 of 2007
  • Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS) and Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKAS)
  • Regulations and Directions issued by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL)
  • Regulation of Insurance Industry Act No. 43 of 2000 and subsequent amendments

Integrated Reporting

  • International Integrated Reporting Framework

Sustainability Reporting

  • Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards
  • Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nations
  • Sustainability Guide of Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Gender Parity Reporting issued by CA Sri Lanka
  • Sustainable Accounting Standards by Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

Corporate Governance

  • Code of Best Practices on Corporate Governance 2017 issued by CA Sri Lanka
  • Corporate Governance Framework for Insurers issued by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka
  • Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange

4 HNB ASSURANCE PLC - INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

REPORTING PRINCIPLES

Strategic Focus and Future Orientation

This report aims to provide a clear understanding of how we execute our strategy to create value in the short, medium and long term.

NAVIGATING THIS REPORT

THE CAPITALS

Comparability

Performance of the current year is provided along with the performance of the previous year and industry benchmarks where relevant and applicable.

Clarity

Included in this report are both text and visual illustrations to enhance readability and understanding.

Reliability and Completeness

Information provided have been verified by the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Other Board Sub-Committees and Group Executive Committee as applicable.

Accuracy and Consistency

Financial

Capital

Social and

Relationship

Capital

Natural

Capital

Human

Capital

Intellectual

Capital

Manufactured

Capital

Digital

Capital

Internal control mechanisms have facilitated the traceability and verifiability of the information provided in this report. Unless otherwise stated, all reporting concepts remain consistent with the most recent report.

Materiality

Included in this report is a list of material factors that have an impact on sustainable value creation process and the method of determining materiality.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Included in this Integrated Annual Report are forward-looking statements to support evaluation of the Group's ability to create value in the future. It is important to note the relatively high levels of uncertainty associated with these statements as Sri Lanka navigates through the troubled times. Additionally, as highlighted in the Operating Environment, the doubts related to the global outlook has added to these uncertainties. Readers are cautioned to use the latest available information at the time of assessment and adjust their evaluations accordingly. All forward-looking statements are presented without recourse or liability to the Board or other preparers of the Annual Report, given the considerable uncertainty associated with them.

ANY FEEDBACK TO,

board.secretariat@hnbassurance.com

www.hnbassurance.com

+94 114 793732

+94 112 337423

Board Secretary,

HNB Assurance PLC,

Legal and Company Secretarial Division,

Iceland Business Center,

No.30, Sri Uttarananda Mawatha,

Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.

STRATEGIC PILLARS

Sales Force

Technological

Exceptional

Expansion

Transformation

Customer

Experience

Fund

Passionate

A Remarkable

Management

Human Capital

Brand

Comprehensive

Product Suite

STAKEHOLDERS

Customers

Communities

Employees

Shareholders

Business

Government

Partners

& Regulator

A DEPENDABLE FORCE

5

ENDURING

FORCE

Established over two decades ago, HNB Assurance is an innovative insurance solutions provider, illuminating lives across the country especially during challenging times, where the Company demonstrated its enduring strength by consistently delivering reliable financial security and peace of mind to its policyholders.

ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP

About the Report 4| Our Journey to 2023 8| The Group at a Glance 10| Organisation Structure 11

Group Performance Highlights 12| Our Sustainability Agenda 14| Awards and Accolades 15| Independent External Assurance 16

Chairperson's Message 18| Board of Directors 22| Chief Executive Officer's Review 27| Group Executive Committee 32

Senior Management Team - HNBA 38| Senior Management Team - HNBGI 39

Vision

To be Sri Lanka's most admired and trusted partner in meeting insurance needs professionally with a spirit of caring

Mission

Working together with a passion for excellence and a team sprit none can match, to provide innovative, customized solutions, exploring opportunities beyond conventional boundaries

Purpose

Strengthening every step of your life

Values

Treasure integrity and ethical conduct Show mutual respect in all our interactions Inculcate positive thinking

Foster diversity as a corporate strength Empower people to strive for excellence

Founded in 2001, HNB Assurance PLC (HNBA) operates as a provider of Life Insurance with a fully-owned subsidiary, HNB General Insurance Ltd. (HNBGI), providing General Insurance services. HNBA is a subsidiary of Hatton National Bank PLC, a publicly listed, domestically significant commercial bank and one of the largest private sector financial services Group in Sri Lanka.

HNBA provides an extensive range of insurance products, including individual life policies, corporate life policies, and takaful insurance. HNBA is navigating a growth plan to increase its market share to 10% by 2026, while HNBGI is gearing to move upto the fifth position by the same year, through customer-focused strategies, technology and a motivated team which will be a game changer for the Group. A sound track record of delivering value and upholding values allows us to move towards our goals with confidence.

A DEPENDABLE FORCE

7

ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP

OUR JOURNEY TO 2023

We became a Public

We were accredited with an Insurer

Listed Company

Financial Strength Rating of 'A(lka)' and

through an Initial

National Long-Term Rating of 'A' by Fitch

Public Offering (IPO).

Ratings Lanka Ltd.

2003 2007

2009

We were crowned with the first and foremost international award for Best Presented Accounts - Corporate Governance presented by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

2015

Our General Insurance business was transferred to HNBGI, while we increased our focus on the Life Insurance business as we segregated the businesses as per regulations.

2013

To ensure customer service excellence we established a dedicated Customer Service Centre.

2011

- Adjudged the Joint Winner of the

Bronze award for Overall Excellence in

Annual Financial Reporting.

  • We made a successful Rights Issue of 6.25 Million shares to meet future regulatory requirements.

2001

The milestone year that we embarked on a steadfast journey to serve customers beyond their expectations.

8 HNB ASSURANCE PLC - INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HNB Assurance plc published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 03:36:04 UTC.