Even after the darkest nights, the sun continues to rise each day, radiating its energy to make our existence possible. It is a force that sustains life − powering the continuity of the planet. Here at HNB Assurance, we are an entity structured to add value to the lives of our stakeholders- protecting them from adversity and uncertainties, transforming ourselves into a force our
nation can depend on.
When the people and communities we serve need stability, our Company's strengths have shined the brightest, radiating strength only we can deliver. Today, as one of the fastest-growing insurance providers in Sri Lanka, we take pride in delivering future-forward solutions with a team committed to keep us progressive and smart. This year, we pursued fresh ideas and embraced new perspectives, inspiring better results for us, and our stakeholders. As we open another chapter in our journey, we will continue to radiate hope and strength,
keeping alive our spirit of caring.
CONTENTS
ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP
About the Report
4
Our Journey to 2023
8
The Group at a Glance
10
Organisation Structure
11
Group Performance Highlights
12
Our Sustainability Agenda
14
Awards and Accolades
15
Independent External Assurance
16
Chairperson's Message
18
Board of Directors
22
Chief Executive Officer's Review
27
Group Executive Committee
32
Senior Management Team - HNBA
38
Senior Management Team - HNBGI
39
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
About Our Business
Business Line Review
Value Creation
42
Life Insurance -
94
Engaging with our Stakeholders
44
Business Review
Operating Environment
47
General Insurance -
98
Looking Ahead
54
Business Review
Determining Materiality
56
Accounting for Our Capitals
The Strategic Report
Review of Capitals
101
On Track to Deliver Strategy
62
Financial Capital Review
103
Sales Force Expansion
64
Exceptional Customer Experience
71
Technological Transformation
74
Comprehensive Product Suite
77
GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP
Our Commitment to Developing
80
Strategic Leadership
113
Sustainable Products
Passionate Human Capital
81
Corporate Governance
114
Fund Management
88
Corporate Governance at HNB
144
A Remarkable Brand
92
General Insurance Limited
Risk Management Review
147
Fulfilling Our Social Responsibility
93
Investor Information
161
Compliance Summary
169
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Audit Committee Report
174
Report of the Life Actuary
204
Human Resources and Remuneration Committee Report
178
Certification of Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) and
205
Related Party Transaction Review Committee Report
180
Incurred But Not Enough Reported (IBNER) Claims Reserve
Nomination & Governance Committee Report
182
Independent Auditors' Report
206
Investment Committee Report
184
Statement of Financial Position
210
Risk Management Committee Report
186
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
211
Strategy Review Committee Report
188
Statement of Changes in Equity - Group
212
Director's Statement on Internal Control
189
Statement of Changes in Equity - Company
213
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
191
Statement of Cash Flows
214
Director's Interest in Contracts with the Group/Company
200
Accounting Policies and Notes to the Financial Statements
215
Statement Of Directors Responsibility for Financial Reporting
201
Index to Financial Notes
226
CEO's and CFO's Responsibility Statement
203
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
Statement of Financial Position of the Life Insurance Fund - Supplemental
348
Notes to the Supplemental Financial Statements -Life Insurance Fund
349
Insurance Revenue Account
354
Takaful Business Analysis - Profitability
355
Shari'ah Report of HNB Assurance Takaful Unit
356
Shari'ah Report of HNB General Insurance Takaful Unit
357
Quarterly Analysis 2023 and 2022 - Group
358
Quarterly Analysis 2023 and 2022 - Company
359
Decade at a Glance
360
Glossary
364
GRI Content Index
365
Sustainability
367
Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics
Notice of Meeting
369
Form of Proxy
371
Stakeholder Feedback Form
373
Corporate Information
375
ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP
ABOUT THE REPORT
The Annual Report of HNB Assurance PLC delivers the story of sustainable value creation achieved by executing our integrated strategy.This is our 12th report prepared in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework ( Framework) and 15th report complying with the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiatives Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards).
SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
TARGETED READERS
This report comprises both financial
This report is primarily prepared to
and non-financial performance of HNB
provide information to our Shareholders,
Assurance PLC and its fully owned
but we have also focused on providing
subsidiary HNB General Insurance
information on value creation to
Limited for the financial year ended 31st
our other key stakeholders including
December 2023. This follows the most
Regulators, Employees, Customers,
recent report for the year ended 31st
Business Partners, and Community.
December 2022, for which comparatives
ASSURANCE
are given where applicable. The financial
and non-financial reporting boundaries
External Assurance has been obtained
have been aligned to cover both entities
from Messrs KPMG, the Independent
of the Group. During this reporting
Auditors of the Group on the Financial
period, no significant changes to the
Statements with resulting notes and the
organisation structure, ownership took
integrated report.
place.
GUIDING FRAMEWORKS AND PRINCIPLES
AVAILABLE MEDIUMS
This Report is available in multiple mediums and formats to meet communication requirements of our diverse stakeholder groups. The online version of the Annual Report is available on the Company website and the website of the Colombo Stock Exchange. As an eco-friendly practice we have printed only a limited number of copies.
Sinhala and Tamil translations of Chairperson's Message, Chief Executive Officer's Review and Financial Statements are available on request.
Available on request
Online
Available in PDF format at
www.hnbassurance.com
Financial Reporting
- Companies Act No.7 of 2007
- Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange
- Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS) and Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKAS)
- Regulations and Directions issued by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL)
- Regulation of Insurance Industry Act No. 43 of 2000 and subsequent amendments
Integrated Reporting
- International Integrated Reporting Framework
Sustainability Reporting
- Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards
- Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nations
- Sustainability Guide of Colombo Stock Exchange
- Gender Parity Reporting issued by CA Sri Lanka
- Sustainable Accounting Standards by Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
Corporate Governance
- Code of Best Practices on Corporate Governance 2017 issued by CA Sri Lanka
- Corporate Governance Framework for Insurers issued by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka
- Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange
4 HNB ASSURANCE PLC - INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
REPORTING PRINCIPLES
Strategic Focus and Future Orientation
This report aims to provide a clear understanding of how we execute our strategy to create value in the short, medium and long term.
NAVIGATING THIS REPORT
THE CAPITALS
Comparability
Performance of the current year is provided along with the performance of the previous year and industry benchmarks where relevant and applicable.
Clarity
Included in this report are both text and visual illustrations to enhance readability and understanding.
Reliability and Completeness
Information provided have been verified by the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Other Board Sub-Committees and Group Executive Committee as applicable.
Accuracy and Consistency
Financial
Capital
Social and
Relationship
Capital
Natural
Capital
Human
Capital
Intellectual
Capital
Manufactured
Capital
Digital
Capital
Internal control mechanisms have facilitated the traceability and verifiability of the information provided in this report. Unless otherwise stated, all reporting concepts remain consistent with the most recent report.
Materiality
Included in this report is a list of material factors that have an impact on sustainable value creation process and the method of determining materiality.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Included in this Integrated Annual Report are forward-looking statements to support evaluation of the Group's ability to create value in the future. It is important to note the relatively high levels of uncertainty associated with these statements as Sri Lanka navigates through the troubled times. Additionally, as highlighted in the Operating Environment, the doubts related to the global outlook has added to these uncertainties. Readers are cautioned to use the latest available information at the time of assessment and adjust their evaluations accordingly. All forward-looking statements are presented without recourse or liability to the Board or other preparers of the Annual Report, given the considerable uncertainty associated with them.
ANY FEEDBACK TO,
board.secretariat@hnbassurance.com
www.hnbassurance.com
+94 114 793732
+94 112 337423
Board Secretary,
HNB Assurance PLC,
Legal and Company Secretarial Division,
Iceland Business Center,
No.30, Sri Uttarananda Mawatha,
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka.
STRATEGIC PILLARS
Sales Force
Technological
Exceptional
Expansion
Transformation
Customer
Experience
Fund
Passionate
A Remarkable
Management
Human Capital
Brand
Comprehensive
Product Suite
STAKEHOLDERS
Customers
Communities
Employees
Shareholders
Business
Government
Partners
& Regulator
A DEPENDABLE FORCE
5
ENDURING
FORCE
Established over two decades ago, HNB Assurance is an innovative insurance solutions provider, illuminating lives across the country especially during challenging times, where the Company demonstrated its enduring strength by consistently delivering reliable financial security and peace of mind to its policyholders.
ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP
About the Report 4| Our Journey to 2023 8| The Group at a Glance 10| Organisation Structure 11
Group Performance Highlights 12| Our Sustainability Agenda 14| Awards and Accolades 15| Independent External Assurance 16
Chairperson's Message 18| Board of Directors 22| Chief Executive Officer's Review 27| Group Executive Committee 32
Senior Management Team - HNBA 38| Senior Management Team - HNBGI 39
Vision
To be Sri Lanka's most admired and trusted partner in meeting insurance needs professionally with a spirit of caring
Mission
Working together with a passion for excellence and a team sprit none can match, to provide innovative, customized solutions, exploring opportunities beyond conventional boundaries
Purpose
Strengthening every step of your life
Values
Treasure integrity and ethical conduct Show mutual respect in all our interactions Inculcate positive thinking
Foster diversity as a corporate strength Empower people to strive for excellence
Founded in 2001, HNB Assurance PLC (HNBA) operates as a provider of Life Insurance with a fully-owned subsidiary, HNB General Insurance Ltd. (HNBGI), providing General Insurance services. HNBA is a subsidiary of Hatton National Bank PLC, a publicly listed, domestically significant commercial bank and one of the largest private sector financial services Group in Sri Lanka.
HNBA provides an extensive range of insurance products, including individual life policies, corporate life policies, and takaful insurance. HNBA is navigating a growth plan to increase its market share to 10% by 2026, while HNBGI is gearing to move upto the fifth position by the same year, through customer-focused strategies, technology and a motivated team which will be a game changer for the Group. A sound track record of delivering value and upholding values allows us to move towards our goals with confidence.
A DEPENDABLE FORCE
7
ABOUT HNB ASSURANCE GROUP
OUR JOURNEY TO 2023
We became a Public
We were accredited with an Insurer
Listed Company
Financial Strength Rating of 'A(lka)' and
through an Initial
National Long-Term Rating of 'A' by Fitch
Public Offering (IPO).
Ratings Lanka Ltd.
2003 2007
2009
We were crowned with the first and foremost international award for Best Presented Accounts - Corporate Governance presented by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).
2015
Our General Insurance business was transferred to HNBGI, while we increased our focus on the Life Insurance business as we segregated the businesses as per regulations.
2013
To ensure customer service excellence we established a dedicated Customer Service Centre.
2011
- Adjudged the Joint Winner of the
Bronze award for Overall Excellence in
Annual Financial Reporting.
- We made a successful Rights Issue of 6.25 Million shares to meet future regulatory requirements.
2001
The milestone year that we embarked on a steadfast journey to serve customers beyond their expectations.
8 HNB ASSURANCE PLC - INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023
