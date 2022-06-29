Log in
    HNBF.N0000   LK0460N00002

HNB FINANCE PLC

(HNBF.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
6.200 LKR   -1.59%
06/29HNB FINANCE : Annual Report 2021/2022
PU
05/31HNB Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31HNB Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
HNB Finance : Annual Report 2021/2022

06/29/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
Reaching for

New Heights

This has been a year of significant achievement for HNB Finance. The Company successfully reversed the negatives of the previous year into a position of profit, where achievement of key strategic goals was fortified with new product and service offerings. The Company has also acquired Prime Finance PLC, thus growing in financial strength and presence through inflows to our asset base and a widening of our reach. HNB Finance is well positioned to reach new heights in the years ahead.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HNB Finance plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 941 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2022 516 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
Net Debt 2022 2 984 M 8,24 M 8,24 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 453 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
B. M. D. Chaminda Prabhath Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Dilshan Peter Nirosh Rodrigo Chairman
Pradeepa Dias Chief Information Officer & Assistant GM
W. S. P. Arangala Chief Operating Officer
S. A. Ruwan Fernando Chief Human Resource Officer