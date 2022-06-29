HNB Finance : Annual Report 2021/2022

Reaching for

New Heights

This has been a year of significant achievement for HNB Finance. The Company successfully reversed the negatives of the previous year into a position of profit, where achievement of key strategic goals was fortified with new product and service offerings. The Company has also acquired Prime Finance PLC, thus growing in financial strength and presence through inflows to our asset base and a widening of our reach. HNB Finance is well positioned to reach new heights in the years ahead.