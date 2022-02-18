HNB Finance : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

corporate secretaries, computer bureau services & recruitment services

Co. Reg. No. PV 931

Branch Office:

101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel : 94-11-2573894

Fax : 94-11-2573609

E-mail : sspsec@sltnet.lk

your ref:

our ref: SP/13/2022

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

04- 01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo 01.

17th February 2022

Dear Sir,

HNB FINANCE PLC

DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS BY CONNECTED PARTY

Pursuant to Section 8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that HNB Finance PLC had purchased the following quantities of shares of Prime Finance PLC;

Date of Trade Class of Shares Price Per Share Quantity 11/02/2022 Ordinary Voting 19.50 20,000 14/02/2022 19.50 8,500 Shares 15/02/2022 19.50 7,411 Total 35,911

Prime Finance PLC is a subsidiary of HNB Finance PLC.

Mr. M. Perera, Non Independent Non-Executive Director of HNB Finance PLC is also a Director of Prime Finance PLC.

The Board of Directors of the Company was notified of the above transaction on 17th February 2022.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HNB Finance PLC

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

SECRETARIES