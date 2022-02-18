Log in
  HNB Finance PLC
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. HNB Finance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNBF.N0000   LK0460N00002

HNB FINANCE PLC

(HNBF.N0000)
HNB Finance : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

02/18/2022 | 02:31am EST
Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

  • 04- 01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo 01.

17th February 2022

Dear Sir,

HNB FINANCE PLC

DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS BY CONNECTED PARTY

Pursuant to Section 8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that HNB Finance PLC had purchased the following quantities of shares of Prime Finance PLC;

Date of Trade

Class of Shares

Price Per Share

Quantity

11/02/2022

Ordinary Voting

19.50

20,000

14/02/2022

19.50

8,500

Shares

15/02/2022

19.50

7,411

Total

35,911

Prime Finance PLC is a subsidiary of HNB Finance PLC.

Mr. M. Perera, Non Independent Non-Executive Director of HNB Finance PLC is also a Director of Prime Finance PLC.

The Board of Directors of the Company was notified of the above transaction on 17th February 2022.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

HNB Finance PLC

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

SECRETARIES

Disclaimer

HNB Finance plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
