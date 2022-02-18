HNB Finance : CORPORATE DISCLOSURE

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited
your ref:
our ref: SP/13/2022
Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane
Chief Regulatory Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
-
04- 01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo 01.
17th February 2022
Dear Sir,
HNB FINANCE PLC
DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS BY CONNECTED PARTY
Pursuant to Section 8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we write to inform you that HNB Finance PLC had purchased the following quantities of shares of Prime Finance PLC;
|
Date of Trade
|
Class of Shares
|
Price Per Share
|
Quantity
|
|
|
|
|
11/02/2022
|
Ordinary Voting
|
19.50
|
20,000
|
14/02/2022
|
19.50
|
8,500
|
Shares
|
15/02/2022
|
19.50
|
7,411
|
|
Total
|
|
|
35,911
Prime Finance PLC is a subsidiary of HNB Finance PLC.
Mr. M. Perera, Non Independent Non-Executive Director of HNB Finance PLC is also a Director of Prime Finance PLC.
The Board of Directors of the Company was notified of the above transaction on 17th February 2022.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
HNB Finance PLC
S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED
SECRETARIES
