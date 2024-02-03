HNB Finance plc Appoints Pathirage Anura Perera to Board of Directors
Further, he has gained extensive international exposure while serving as Chief Accountant of Cyprea Group of Companies in the Maldives, where he contributed to areas such as international trade, airline operations and the hospitality and tourism industry. His diverse professional journey also includes attaining significant experience by working in the apparel and insurance sectors in Sri Lanka. Perera holds distinguished professional memberships, including as a Chartered Tax Advisor of the Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Sri Lanka and a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians Sri Lanka. His educational background is marked by a BSc Management (Special) Degree with Second Class honours from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and an MBA from Buckinghamshire New University, UK. With his solid financial background, wealth of knowledge, expertise and strong commitment to professional development, he will be an invaluable asset to HNB Finance PLC.