HNB Finance plc Appoints Pathirage Anura Perera to Board of Directors

February 02, 2024

HNB FINANCE PLC announced the appointment of seasoned finance professional Pathirage Anura Perera to its board of directors as a Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director, effective January 29, 2024. Perera brings over two decades of invaluable expertise in the private sector, with a remarkable 18-year tenure in senior management roles across Sri Lanka and abroad. His current position as Director Finance at Prime Lands (Pvt.) Ltd. and Prime Lands Residencies PLC underscores his pivotal role in driving financial strategies and shaping the company's success. He has previously held a senior position at Baker Tilly Sri Lanka-Chartered Accountants, where he provided management consultancy and tax advisory services. As a Director of Corporate Secretaries Practice (Pvt.) Ltd, the secretarial unit of the accountancy firm, he played a crucial role in the management and advisory aspects of the organisation.

Further, he has gained extensive international exposure while serving as Chief Accountant of Cyprea Group of Companies in the Maldives, where he contributed to areas such as international trade, airline operations and the hospitality and tourism industry. His diverse professional journey also includes attaining significant experience by working in the apparel and insurance sectors in Sri Lanka. Perera holds distinguished professional memberships, including as a Chartered Tax Advisor of the Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Sri Lanka and a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians Sri Lanka. His educational background is marked by a BSc Management (Special) Degree with Second Class honours from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and an MBA from Buckinghamshire New University, UK. With his solid financial background, wealth of knowledge, expertise and strong commitment to professional development, he will be an invaluable asset to HNB Finance PLC.