  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HNI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
25.62 USD   +0.47%
Hni : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF - Form 8-K
PU
08:42aHNI Corporation Completes Acquisition of Kimball International
BU
05/31Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Wednesday
MT
Summary 
Summary

HNI : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF - Form 8-K

06/01/2023
COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL

MUSCATINE, Iowa (June 1, 2023) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), a leading commercial furnishings company with expertise in workplace, health, and hospitality.

"The completion of the Kimball International acquisition represents a new chapter as we bring together two strong, successful companies with similar cultures and well-established families of brands," said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "The combined companies will have an unmatched comprehensive product offering positioned to benefit from post-pandemic trends. I'm privileged to lead this talented team and look forward to the significant benefits we will deliver to our shareholders, members, dealers, and customers."

The combination creates a market leader with proforma revenue of approximately $3 billion and combined EBITDA of approximately $305 million, when including $25 million of synergies expected to be fully recognized within three years of closing.

Kimball International shareholders are receiving $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI Corporation common stock for each share of Kimball International stock they owned immediately prior to the closing of the transaction.

HNI Corporation's headquarters will remain in Muscatine, Iowa. Kimball International will continue to be based in Jasper, Indiana.

About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

#

Attachments

Disclaimer

HNI Corporation published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 203 M - -
Net income 2023 69,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 5,25%
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 063 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Radhakrishna S. Rao Chief Information & Digital Officer, VP
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HNI CORPORATION-7.74%1 063
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-2.04%5 402
BIC-12.74%2 574
BRADY CORPORATION1.23%2 358
OKAMURA CORPORATION20.80%1 164
STEELCASE INC.-8.20%740
