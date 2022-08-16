Log in
    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-08-16 am EDT
35.92 USD   -0.17%
11:11aHNI to Pay Quarterly Dividend of $0.32/Share on Sept. 8 to Shareholders on Aug. 26
MT
11:04aHNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/02HNI : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending July 2, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/16/2022 | 11:04am EDT
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2022.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at https://www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 497 M - -
Net income 2022 126 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 1 487 M 1 487 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kris Rao Chief Information & Digital Officer, VP
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HNI CORPORATION-14.44%1 487
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.58%6 930
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-12.61%5 161
BIC25.63%2 661
BRADY CORPORATION-6.25%2 538
STEELCASE INC.3.50%1 368