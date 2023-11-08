HNI Corporation is a provider of workplace furnishings and residential building products. The workplace furnishings segment manufactures and markets a line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and social collaborative items. The residential building products segment manufactures and markets a range of gas, wood, electric, and pellet-fueled fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, outdoor fire pits and fire tables, and accessories. Its products are sold primarily through independent dealers, office product distributors, eCommerce retailers, and wholesalers but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, OFM, Respawn, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles and HNI India. It exports select products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico.

Sector Business Support Supplies