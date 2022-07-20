Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  HNI Corporation
  News
  Summary
    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
35.83 USD   +4.89%
08:10aHNI Corporation Announces Sale of Lamex Office Furniture Business
BU
08:05aHNI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24HNI CORPORATION(NYSE : HNI) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

HNI Corporation Announces Sale of Lamex Office Furniture Business

07/20/2022 | 08:10am EDT
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced it has completed the sale of its China– and Hong Kong–based Lamex office furniture business. The business was acquired by Kokuyo Co., Ltd. for 75 million US dollars, subject to standard post-closing adjustments. Kokuyo is a leading manufacturer and provider of office furniture in Japan and across Asia.

Commenting on the sale, Jeff Lorenger, HNI Chairman, President and CEO said, “Lamex has been a good business for HNI, and we believe Lamex will continue to be successful under Kokuyo’s ownership. The sale of Lamex will further streamline our business portfolio and allow us to better focus on our core strategies. I would like to thank the members of Lamex for their many years of dedicated service and contributions to HNI.”

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HNI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 601 M - -
Net income 2022 114 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 1 519 M 1 519 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kris Rao Chief Information & Digital Officer, VP
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HNI CORPORATION-18.76%1 519
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.2.88%7 202
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-18.85%4 991
BIC19.51%2 561
BRADY CORPORATION-12.69%2 364
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-47.21%1 284