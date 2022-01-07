Error 404 - 4-traders.com
    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 09:56:15 am
42.31 USD   -0.02%
HNI Corporation Celebrates 75th Anniversary
BU
2021HNI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021HNI Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.31 a Share, Payable Dec. 1 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 22
MT
HNI Corporation Celebrates 75th Anniversary

01/07/2022 | 09:39am EST
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) HNI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, announces its 75th anniversary.

Founded in 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa by visionaries C. Maxwell Stanley, Clement Hanson, and H. Wood Miller, HNI opened its doors under a new premise where everyone would be treated equally and respectfully as members and owners of a productive industrial enterprise. First known as Home-O-Nize Co., the corporation began production as a maker of home appliances, with initial success driven by aluminum card file boxes marketed primarily as recipe boxes.

As the company evolved into office products with the production of utility and filing cabinets, it would later become known as HON INDUSTRIES and finally, HNI Corporation in 2004. In 1981, HNI acquired its first fireplace manufacturing company. Since then, HNI has become the global leader in fireplaces and heating stoves.

“Looking back over that time, our businesses have evolved dramatically, but so much has remained the same: our essence, our member owner culture, and our passion for improving the lives of our members and the communities where we live and work.” said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. “As proud as I am of our history, I am just as excited about the future of HNI.”

In the past 75 years, HNI has:

  • Grown sales from $0 to over $2 billion
  • Contributed more than $40M to the communities in which we operate
  • Created thousands of good paying jobs while currently employing more the 7,700 members worldwide
  • Grown to a family of over 19 industry-leading brands
  • Become a premier supplier of office furniture and the global leader in fireplaces
  • Paid increasing dividends for more than 65 years
  • Created a Board of Directors of whom half are women, accomplished a goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy, and implemented robust diversity and sustainability programs

Find out more about our history by visiting hnicorp.com/75th-anniversary.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation’s leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HNI CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on HNI CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 178 M - -
Net income 2021 69,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 843 M 1 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HNI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HNI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,32 $
Average target price 49,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kris Rao Chief Information & Digital Officer, VP
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HNI CORPORATION0.64%1 843
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.21%7 307
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-3.05%5 680
BRADY CORPORATION-0.30%2 818
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-0.49%2 557
BIC1.35%2 416