HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
HNI Corporation : Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

02/12/2021 | 04:31pm EST
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on:

Monday, March 1, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
1-833-522-0258 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 5995465

Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, March 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, March 8, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 – Conference ID: 5995465.

HNI Corporation plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 results on Monday, March 1, 2021 prior to market opening. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/news.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 966 M - -
Net income 2020 45,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 578 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HNI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HNI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 39,50 $
Last Close Price 36,95 $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Miguel Maria de Oliveira Barreiros Calado Independent Director
Ronald V. Waters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNI CORPORATION7.23%1 578
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED13.87%6 626
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.11.57%3 767
BRADY CORPORATION-3.03%2 664
BIC2.55%2 580
ASKUL CORPORATION-0.91%1 880
