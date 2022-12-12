Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HNI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
28.56 USD   +4.27%
05:50pHNI Corporation Ranks Number Six in Newsweek's List of America's 500 Most Responsible Companies For 2023
BU
11/18HNI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HNI Corporation Ranks Number Six in Newsweek's List of America's 500 Most Responsible Companies For 2023

12/12/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today it has been recognized among the top ten of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 6 on Newsweek's 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The annual recognition, acknowledging the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries, is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“HNI is honored to be named among the top ten most responsible companies in America," said Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of HNI Corporation. "Every day our members build upon our culture of being a great place to work and a responsible corporate citizen. Important components in our daily efforts include a commitment to reducing our environmental impact, making a positive social impact, and practicing good corporate governance.”

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, as well as an independent survey. The results are focused on company performance across environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

HNI Corporation has continued to build on its decades-long commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship.

The full Newsweek list can be viewed here and for more information about HNI Corporation and its ESG strategy, approach, and progress on commitments, please see HNI’s Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HNI CORPORATION
05:50pHNI Corporation Ranks Number Six in Newsweek's List of America's 500 Most Responsible C..
BU
11/18HNI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/09HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 1, 2022
CI
11/01HNI CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
10/24Transcript : HNI Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
CI
10/24HNI Fiscal Third-Quarter Revenue Misses Views on Weakening Demand
MT
10/24HNI's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
10/24Hni : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24Hni : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HNI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 354 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 1 133 M 1 133 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HNI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HNI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,39 $
Average target price 35,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kris Rao Chief Information & Digital Officer, VP
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HNI CORPORATION-34.86%1 133
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-10.92%5 271
BIC33.98%2 922
BRADY CORPORATION-14.73%2 286
OKAMURA CORPORATION5.44%972
STEELCASE INC.-41.38%775