    HNI   US4042511000

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
35.83 USD   +4.89%
08:10aHNI Corporation Announces Sale of Lamex Office Furniture Business
BU
08:05aHNI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24HNI CORPORATION(NYSE : HNI) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
HNI Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

07/20/2022 | 08:13am EDT
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss second quarter fiscal 2022 results on:

Thursday, July 28, 2022
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
1-855-761-5600 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 7175411

Assistance is available throughout the
teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request
Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Thursday, July 28, 2022, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-770-2030 – Conference ID: 7175411.

HNI Corporation plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 prior to market opening. Results will be posted on HNI Corporation’s website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/news.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
