Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HNI Corporation    HNI

HNI CORPORATION

(HNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HNI Corporation : Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss third quarter fiscal 2020 results on:

Monday, October 19, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
1-877-512-9166 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 6673387

Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Monday, October 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID: 6673387.

HNI Corporation plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Monday, October 19, 2020 prior to market opening.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and building products, operating under two segments. The workplace furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The residential building products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HNI CORPORATION
04:41pTHE HON COMPANY : Introduces Mav™, A Stylish Single Lounge Chair To Comple..
PR
04:29pHNI CORPORATION : Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call
BU
08/13HNI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03HNI CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/28HNI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/23HNI : Presents Q2 2020 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation
PU
07/22HNI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22HNI CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or..
AQ
07/22HNI CORPORATION : Reports Earnings for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
BU
07/14HNI CORPORATION : Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 893 M - -
Net income 2020 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 454 M 1 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HNI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HNI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 34,07 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Lorenger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry B. Porcellato Lead Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Miguel Maria de Oliveira Barreiros Calado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNI CORPORATION-9.05%1 454
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.29%5 320
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.98.35%3 419
BIC-30.45%2 272
BRADY CORPORATION-27.30%2 165
ASKUL CORPORATION36.06%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group