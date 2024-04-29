"Our teams continue to build upon the strong progress we have made over the past two years. We delivered earnings that were nearly triple the prior-year period, with EPS and operating margin reaching first quarter levels not seen since 2007.

"Our strong results continued to be fueled by our Workplace Furnishings profit transformation plan and the inclusion of Kimball International, which combined to deliver the highest first quarter Workplace Furnishings profit margin since 2016.

"In Residential Building Products, our recent cost actions helped support profitability despite ongoing market weakness. Longer-term we remain bullish about the prospects of the housing market, broadly, and our market- leading position, specifically.

"Overall, we started the year on a very strong note. Our results reflect the dedication of our member-owners, the strength of our business model, and our ability to manage through all parts of the economic cycle," stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

HNI Corporation - First Quarter Financial Performance

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 30, April 1, Change 2024 2023 GAAP Net Sales $588.0 $479.1 22.7% Gross Profit % 39.6% 36.4% 320 bps SG&A % 34.5% 35.0% -50 bps Operating Income $29.7 $6.4 362% Operating Income % 5.0% 1.3% 370 bps Effective Tax Rate 19.6% 58.4% Net Income % 3.0% 0.3% 270 bps EPS - diluted $0.37 $0.04 825% Non-GAAP Gross Profit % 39.6% 36.5% 310 bps Operating Income $29.9 $10.3 191% Operating Income % 5.1% 2.1% 300 bps Effective Tax Rate 19.6% 30.5% EPS - diluted $0.37 $0.13 185%

The following table contains results for (1) the Corporation's legacy business, excluding the impacts of KII ("Legacy HNI") and (2) KII. Please refer to non-GAAP reconciliations, which follow the financial statements in this release, for further information on the adjustments made to calculate non-GAAP performance.