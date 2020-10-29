HNI : Provides Update on Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

HNI Corporation 600 East Second Street, Muscatine, Iowa 52761, Tel 563 272 7400, Fax 563 272 7217, www.hnicorp.com

HNI CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

MUSCATINE, Iowa (October 21, 2020) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI)

HNI Announces Carbon Smart Initiatives for a Better Tomorrow

HNI and its family of brands are proud to introduce a carbon smart strategy, a set of ongoing HNI initiatives to mitigate climate change through sourcing renewable energy and drastically reducing carbon emissions. Included in this strategy are multiple commitments to fight the climate crises and promote sustainable business practices. HNI has:

become a signatory to the UN Global Compact,

joined RE100 with goals for 100% renewable electricity, and

confirmed approved Science-Based Targets for reducing carbon emissions.

Through these initiatives, HNI will continue to do its part to keep the global temperature rise to less than 1.5° Celsius and help create a better, more sustainable, tomorrow.

United Nations Global Compact

As a signatory to the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), HNI is dedicated to the ten principles in areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as 17 sustainable development goals which guide business conduct. These goals-from ensuring access to sustainable power for all to developing responsible consumption and production patterns-reflect a value system driving HNI's businesses.

RE100 and Renewable Energy Credits

To address energy use, HNI joined RE100, a global corporate leadership initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP. As a member, HNI pledged to source 100% renewable electricity annually by 2030. These actions support the wise use of natural resources and will drive a significant reduction in HNI's carbon emissions.

