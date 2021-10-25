HNI : Q3 2021 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives,
financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the
expected effects on the Corporation's business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other
similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the
Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the
duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts;
overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and
competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of
independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the
Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international
operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the
Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these
risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by
applicable law.
2
Q3 2021 Conference Call Agenda
Q3 2021 highlights II. Q4 2021 outlook III. Q&A
3
Q3 2021 Highlights
Strong order growth continued in both segments. However, profit was negatively impacted by three ongoing constraints: labor availability, supply chain disruptions, and input cost inflation
Residential Building Products segment orders increased 35% and revenue increased 26% on a year-over-year basis, including acquisitions
Generated more than 10% year-over-year operating profit growth and an EBIT margin of more than 17%
Acquired Trinity Hearth and Home, an installing distributor in Dallas metro area
Workplace Furnishings segment orders increased 31% and revenue increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, including acquisitions
New seating facility in Saltillo, Mexico will expand production capacity
Year-Over-Year Order Patterns
Q3'21
Q2'21
Workplace Furnishings
+31%
+31%
Residential Building Products*
+35%
+53%
*Normalized
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.
4
Secular Trends and HNI-Specific Opportunities
Two differentiated business segments each well positioned with cyclical, secular, and HNI-specific growth drivers. We have diversified revenue streams and clear opportunities to drive revenue growth and shareholder value.
Workplace Furnishings
Residential Building Products
--De-urbanization
--De-urbanization
--Work-from-home
-- Nesting and work-from-home-- Remodel
--De-densification
-- Reversal of recent downsizing trends
--Price-point breadth and product depth*
--Record-low mortgage rates
-- Channel and market reach*:
-- Low housing inventory
- eCommerce access
--Vertically-integrated*
- Video gaming furniture
-- Opportunity to drive growth in an undermarketed category*:
- Design Public acquisition
- New construction: <40% choose a fireplace
- Remodel: ~3% projects involve a fireplace
*Opportunities specific to HNI
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HNI Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:08 UTC.