HNI : REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2021 - Form 8-K

HNI CORPORATION REPORTS EARNINGS

MUSCATINE, Iowa (October 25, 2021) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021 of $586.7 million and net income of $19.2 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.43, compared to $0.71 in the prior year. There was no variation between GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021 or 2020.





Third Quarter Highlights

•Strong growth in Residential Building Products: Third quarter 2021 revenue grew 26 percent on a year-over-year basis, and operating profit increased more than 10 percent versus third quarter 2020 levels despite multiple sources of pressure.

•Continuing recovery in Workplace Furnishings: Third quarter 2021 revenue was up approximately 11 percent from the third quarter of 2020.

•Expanding capacity: In September, the Corporation announced plans to expand production by opening a new seating facility in Mexico. The facility, along with continued domestic hiring, will provide capacity to help meet growing customer demand.

•Residential Building Products acquisition: Earlier this month, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Trinity Hearth and Home, an installing distributor in North Texas. Trinity adds to the Corporation's leading installing distributor platform and will allow the Corporation's Residential Building Products segment to better serve its customers in the rapidly growing Southwest region.





"Our members stayed focused on serving customers in the third quarter as the continued ripple effects of the pandemic created near-term headwinds. While we drove strong order growth, the ongoing difficulties tied to labor availability, supply chain disruptions, and inflation in all categories of input costs negatively impacted our results. Despite these pressures, we are increasingly encouraged about 2022 given the actions we are taking,

the on-going recovery in Workplace Furnishings, and strength in our Hearth business," stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.





HNI Corporation - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change GAAP Net Sales $586.7 $507.1 15.7 % Gross Profit % 33.3 % 36.6 % -330 bps SG&A % 28.8 % 28.9 % -10 bps Operating Income $26.2 $38.8 (32.3 %) Operating Income % 4.5 % 7.6 % -310 bps Effective Tax Rate 21.5 % 17.6 % Net Income % 3.3 % 6.1 % -280 bps EPS - diluted $0.43 $0.71 (39.4 %)





Third Quarter Summary Comments

•Consolidated net sales increased 15.7 percent from the prior-year quarter to $586.7 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 13.8 percent year-over-year. The acquisition of Design Public Group ("DPG") in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased year-over-year sales by $8.9 million, and the acquisition of residential building products distributors in 2021 increased year-over-year sales by $0.9 million. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.

•Gross profit margin decreased 330 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was driven by unfavorable price-cost and was partially offset by higher volume and improved net productivity.

•Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 10 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was driven by improved leverage from higher volume, partially offset by the return of costs related to temporary actions taken in the prior-year quarter, higher investment spend, and increased freight costs.

•Net income per diluted share was $0.43 compared to $0.71 in the prior-year quarter. The majority of the $0.28 decrease was driven by unfavorable price-cost along with the return of costs related to temporary actions taken in the prior-year quarter and increased investment spend, and was partially offset by increased volume.

Third Quarter Orders

•Orders in the Workplace Furnishings segment increased more than 30 percent year-over-year, led by broad-based strength with both small to mid-sized and contract customers. Workplace Furnishings orders were also up greater than five percent versus third quarter 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

•Normalized orders in the Residential Building Products segment increased 35 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, with the year-over-year trend moderating somewhat as the quarter progressed. Remodel-retrofit and new construction were both strong throughout the quarter.





Workplace Furnishings - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change GAAP Net Sales $393.1 $353.4 11.3 % Operating Profit $3.9 $16.8 (76.9 %) Operating Profit % 1.0 % 4.8 % -380 bps





•Workplace Furnishings net sales increased 11.3 percent from the prior-year quarter to $393.1 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 8.7 percent year-over-year. The acquisition of DPG in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased sales by $8.9 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

•Workplace Furnishings operating profit margin decreased 380 basis points year-over-year driven by unfavorable price-cost and the return of costs related to temporary actions taken in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by higher volume and improved productivity.





Residential Building Products - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Change GAAP Net Sales $193.6 $153.7 26.0 % Operating Profit $33.4 $30.2 10.6 % Operating Profit % 17.2 % 19.6 % -240 bps





•Residential Building Products net sales increased 26.0 percent from the prior-year quarter to $193.6 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 25.4 percent year-over-year. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2021 increased sales $0.9 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

•Residential Building Products operating profit margin decreased 240 basis points, primarily driven by unfavorable price-cost, lower productivity, higher freight costs, and higher investment spend, partially offset by increased volume and lower variable compensation.





Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

•Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to grow in the mid-to-high single-digit percent range compared to the prior-year quarter. This outlook includes the assumption of continued impacts from labor availability and supply chain constraints.

•Workplace Furnishings revenue: The Corporation expects growth in the mid-single-digit percent range on a year-over-year basis including acquisitions impacts. Order trends, an elevated backlog, and continued momentum with office re-entry activity support stronger growth but fourth quarter revenue will be constrained by ongoing labor shortages and supply chain issues.

•Residential Building Products revenue: Recent order trends, quarter-ending backlog, new home construction activity, the outlook for remodel/retrofit demand, and expected benefits tied to multiple growth initiatives, combine to suggest growth rates in the high single-digit percent range compared to the prior-year quarter, including impacts from acquisitions and labor and supply chain constraints.

•Profitability drivers: Many of the margin pressures experienced in the third quarter of 2021 are expected to persist in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result, the Corporation expects fourth quarter operating income to be at or slightly below that reported in the third quarter.





Concluding Remarks

"We remain optimistic about our businesses and ability to drive profit growth. We are aggressively addressing the current headwinds. This includes increasing our capacity, strengthening our supply chains, and taking aggressive pricing actions to offset the ongoing and increasing inflationary pressures. Supported by our strong balance sheet, we are also continuing to invest as reflected by the addition of Trinity, which expands our strong Fireside Hearth & Home installing distribution business into a rapidly expanding housing region. These actions and investments position us for success in 2022 and over the long-term," Mr. Lorenger concluded.





Conference Call

HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2021 results. To participate, call 1-833-522-0258 - conference ID number 3066955. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at https://investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, November, 1, 2021, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 - Conference ID: 3066955.





About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website atwww.hnicorp.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the expected effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net sales $ 586,750 $ 507,063 $ 1,581,498 $ 1,393,224 Cost of sales 391,394 321,516 1,018,334 880,754 Gross profit 195,356 185,547 563,164 512,470 Selling and administrative expenses 169,113 146,785 489,634 449,933 Impairment charges - - - 32,661 Operating income 26,243 38,762 73,530 29,876 Interest expense, net 1,853 1,517 5,465 5,271 Income before income taxes 24,390 37,245 68,065 24,605 Income taxes 5,232 6,558 16,476 5,259 Net income 19,158 30,687 51,589 19,346 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0 (1) (3) (3) Net income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 19,158 $ 30,688 $ 51,592 $ 19,349 Average number of common shares outstanding - basic 43,781 42,684 43,573 42,651 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.72 $ 1.18 $ 0.45 Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 44,342 43,010 44,045 42,905 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share - diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.71 $ 1.17 $ 0.45 Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 46 $ 923 $ 107 $ 368 Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax (32) (33) (157) 269 Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax 170 106 577 (2,393) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 184 996 527 (1,756) Comprehensive income 19,342 31,683 52,116 17,590 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0 (1) (3) (3) Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation $ 19,342 $ 31,684 $ 52,119 $ 17,593

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

October 2,

2021 January 2,

2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,436 $ 116,120 Short-term investments 1,299 1,687 Receivables 238,620 207,971 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4,185) (5,514) Inventories 188,590 137,811 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,702 37,660 Total Current Assets 595,462 495,735 Property, Plant, and Equipment: Land and land improvements 29,983 29,691 Buildings 294,240 293,708 Machinery and equipment 588,126 578,643 Construction in progress 26,082 17,750 938,431 919,792 Less accumulated depreciation 576,423 553,835 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 362,008 365,957 Right-of-use Finance Leases 9,940 6,095 Right-of-use Operating Leases 80,223 70,219 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 446,758 458,896 Other Assets 39,975 21,130 Total Assets $ 1,534,366 $ 1,418,032 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 464,599 $ 413,638 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,345 841 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 3,598 2,990 Current lease obligations - Finance 2,632 1,589 Current lease obligations - Operating 19,970 19,970 Total Current Liabilities 494,144 439,028 Long-Term Debt 174,587 174,524 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance 7,270 4,516 Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating 64,634 53,249 Other Long-Term Liabilities 91,270 81,264 Deferred Income Taxes 72,754 74,706 Total Liabilities 904,659 827,287 Equity: HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 629,384 590,419 Non-controlling interest 323 326 Total Equity 629,707 590,745 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,534,366 $ 1,418,032 (Unaudited)

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities: Net income $ 51,589 $ 19,346 Non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 62,010 57,917 Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits 996 1,104 Stock-based compensation 9,540 6,746 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 18,964 16,965 Deferred income taxes (2,057) (3,730) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 32,661 Other - net 2,640 815 Net increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities (64,073) 13,316 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 8,925 (1,779) Net cash flows from (to) operating activities 88,534 143,361 Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (38,182) (24,751) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 193 81 Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired (1,530) (10,857) Capitalized software (9,613) (7,250) Purchase of investments (3,273) (3,922) Sales or maturities of investments 3,164 3,246 Net cash flows from (to) investing activities (49,241) (43,453) Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities: Payments of long-term debt (1,810) (82,828) Proceeds from long-term debt 4,335 82,119 Dividends paid (40,419) (39,060) Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock (18,461) (6,764) Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock 29,944 2,210 Other - net (2,566) 1,727 Net cash flows from (to) financing activities (28,977) (42,596) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,316 57,312 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 116,120 52,073 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 126,436 $ 109,385

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reportable Segment Data

(In thousands)





(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 October 2,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net Sales: Workplace furnishings $ 393,141 $ 353,361 $ 1,040,026 $ 999,827 Residential building products 193,609 153,702 541,472 393,397 Total $ 586,750 $ 507,063 $ 1,581,498 $ 1,393,224 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Workplace furnishings $ 3,893 $ 16,826 $ 9,578 $ (8,619) Residential building products 33,392 30,197 103,766 65,232 General corporate (11,042) (8,261) (39,814) (26,737) Operating Income 26,243 38,762 73,530 29,876 Interest expense, net 1,853 1,517 5,465 5,271 Total $ 24,390 $ 37,245 $ 68,065 $ 24,605 Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Workplace furnishings $ 11,882 $ 11,065 $ 35,918 $ 33,177 Residential building products 2,545 2,351 7,403 6,976 General corporate 6,443 5,896 18,689 17,764 Total $ 20,870 $ 19,312 $ 62,010 $ 57,917 Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software): Workplace furnishings $ 6,494 $ 6,946 $ 24,001 $ 18,340 Residential building products 5,456 2,695 12,113 5,874 General corporate 3,549 1,584 11,681 7,787 Total $ 15,499 $ 11,225 $ 47,795 $ 32,001 As of,

October 2, 2021 As of

January 2, 2021 Identifiable Assets: Workplace furnishings $ 832,055 $ 762,780 Residential building products 415,092 381,550 General corporate 287,219 273,702 Total $ 1,534,366 $ 1,418,032





Non-GAAP Financial Measure





This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting its usefulness for comparison purposes.





To supplement condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release uses the following non-GAAP financial measure: organic sales. This measure is adjusted from the comparable GAAP measure to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below.





The sales adjustments to arrive at the non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release exclude the impact of acquiring DPG and residential building products distributors.





HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Workplace Furnishings Residential Building Products Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $ 393.1 $ 193.6 $586.7 $ 353.4 $ 153.7 $ 507.1 % change from PY 11.3 % 26.0 % 15.7 % Less: Acquisitions 8.9 0.9 9.8 - - - Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $ 384.2 $ 192.8 $ 577.0 $ 353.4 $ 153.7 $ 507.1 % change from PY 8.7 % 25.4 % 13.8 %





