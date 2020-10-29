HNI : Reports Earnings for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
HNI CORPORATION REPORTS EARNINGS
FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020
MUSCATINE, Iowa (October 19, 2020) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced sales for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 of $507.1 million and net income of $30.7 million. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $1.07 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, compared to $1.08 in the prior year. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.
Third Quarter Highlights
Strong results in Residential Building Products: Third quarter operating profit increased 27 percent; operating margin expanded 270 basis points; and net sales grew 9.3 percent on a year-over- year basis.
Solid profits in Workplace Furnishings: Third quarter 2020 operating profit was nearly $17 million, despite a 27 percent year-over-year contraction on the segment's top line.
Continued strong cash flow: Third quarter operating cash flow increased $12.7 million or 12 percent versus the prior year quarter despite continued pandemic related top-line pressures. Operating cash flow for the first three quarters of 2020 totaled $143 million, which represents a 24 percent increase compared to the prior year period.
High-qualitybalance sheet: Quarter-ending debt levels were $175 million with a gross leverage ratio of approximately 0.9x. Cash totaled $109 million as of the end of the third quarter, representing an increase of $83 million from the second quarter balance.
"Our members delivered another solid quarter in an environment that remains uniquely challenging. And, again in the third quarter, our results demonstrate much of what is unique about HNI. Our diversified revenue streams, our ability and willingness to invest despite ongoing uncertainty, and our cost and expense
management efforts combined to deliver strong free cash flow in the third quarter, positioning us well for the future," stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
HNI Corporation - Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
Change
2020
2019
GAAP
Net Sales
$507.1
$625.4
(18.9%)
Gross Profit %
36.6%
38.0%
-140 bps
SG&A %
28.9%
28.3%
60 bps
Operating Income
$38.8
$60.7
(36.1%)
Operating Income %
7.6%
9.7%
-210 bps
Effective Tax Rate
17.6%
21.2%
Net Income %
6.1%
7.4%
-130 bps
EPS - diluted
$0.71
$1.07
(33.6%)
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit %
36.6%
38.0%
-140 bps
Operating Income
$38.8
$61.1
(36.6%)
Operating Income %
7.6%
9.8%
-220 bps
EPS - diluted
$0.71
$1.08
(34.3%)
Third Quarter Summary Comments
Consolidated net sales decreased 18.9 percent from the prior-year quarter to $507.1 million. On an organic basis, sales decreased 19.3 percent. The impact of residential building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $2.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter. A reconciliation of organic sales, a non-GAAP measure, follows the financial statements in this release.
Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by volume growth in Residential Building Products and net productivity.
Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales increased 60 basis points compared to prior- year quarter due to lower volume, partially offset by lower core SG&A spend, and freight & distribution productivity.
Consolidated operating income declined $21.9 million or 36.1 percent versus the prior year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the decline was $22.4 million, which equates to a decremental margin of 19 percent.
Non-GAAPnet income per diluted share was $0.71 compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter. The $0.37 decrease was due to lower Workplace Furnishings volume, partially offset by year-over-year SG&A expense management, net productivity benefits, and volume growth in Residential Building Products.
Third Quarter Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Corporation's cash balance totaled $109 million-representing an increase of $83 million from the second quarter's total of $26 million.
Quarter-endingdebt levels were $175 million, consisting of $100 million in private placement notes and $75 million drawn on the Corporation's $450 million revolving line of credit. The gross leverage ratio was approximately 0.9x and well below the Corporation's debt covenant of 3.5x.
Compared to the prior year period, cash flow from operating activities on a year-to-date basis increased 24 percent to $143 million. Improved working capital efficiency primarily drove the increase.
Capital expenditures on a year-to-date basis declined $21 million or 46 percent year-over-year. The decrease reflects the Corporation's response to pandemic-related pressures. Investment in capitalized software increased $3.2 million or 77 percent year-over-year on a year-to-date basis, reflecting the Corporation's emphasis on digital initiatives.
Third Quarter Orders
Orders in the Workplace Furnishings segment excluding eCommerce declined 25 percent year-over-year. This compares favorably to the 35 percent order decline in the second quarter of 2020. Monthly year- over-year order declines moderated through the third quarter; however, market conditions remain uncertain and volatile.
Orders in eCommerce increased 35 percent year-over-year. Much of the moderation from the second quarter's triple-digit order increase was a result of tougher comparables and supply constraints. September eCommerce orders re-accelerated and are indicative of continued strong demand and improving inventory positions.
Orders in the Residential Building Products segment increased 13 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Remodel-retrofit activity was strong throughout the third quarter, and orders related to new home construction gained momentum over the period.
Workplace Furnishings - Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
Change
2020
2019
GAAP
Net Sales
$353.4
$484.8
(27.1%)
Operating Profit
$16.8
$51.2
(67.1%)
Operating Profit %
4.8%
10.6%
-580 bps
Non-GAAP
Operating Profit
$16.8
$51.7
(67.4%)
Operating Profit %
4.8%
10.7%
-590 bps
Workplace Furnishings net sales decreased 27.1 percent from the prior-year quarter to $353.4 million.
Workplace Furnishings GAAP operating profit margin decreased 580 basis points versus the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, segment operating margin decreased 590 basis points year-over-year driven by lower volume, partially offset by net productivity and lower core SG&A spend.
Residential Building Products - Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
Change
2020
2019
GAAP
Net Sales
$153.7
$140.6
9.3%
Operating Profit
$30.2
$23.8
27.0%
Operating Profit %
19.6%
16.9%
270 bps
Non-GAAP
Operating Profit
$30.2
$23.8
27.0%
Operating Profit %
19.6%
16.9%
270 bps
Residential Building Products net sales increased 9.3 percent from the prior-year quarter to $153.7 million. On an organic basis, sales increased 7.6 percent. The impact of building products distributors acquired in 2020 increased sales $2.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter.
Residential Building Products operating profit margin expanded 270 basis points, primarily driven by higher volume, favorable price-cost, lower core SG&A spend, and net productivity.
Concluding Remarks
"As we look ahead, we are prepared to confront the continued near-term macro challenges. However, we see longer-term opportunity and signs our strategies are gaining momentum. I am extremely proud of all our HNI members and of the company's collective perseverance and ability to adapt.
As we emerge from this period, we will do so as a stronger company- well positioned to grow revenue, expand margins, and generate cash flow," Mr. Lorenger concluded.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Outlook
Limited visibility and volatile conditions: Pandemic-related uncertainty remains and limits the Corporation's visibility.
Workplace Furnishings revenue: Recent order trends suggest year-over-year revenue declines will moderate slightly in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the fourth quarter 2020 benefits from an extra week in the fiscal calendar. Assuming the recent trends continue, the combination of these factors point to fourth quarter revenue declines in the mid-teens on a year-over-year rate basis.
Residential Building Products revenue: The Corporation believes cyclical strength, secular support, company-specific initiatives, and its strong competitive position support revenue growth acceleration. Recent order trends, housing construction activity, and the fourth quarter's extra week suggest fourth quarter growth rates in the mid to high teens compared to the prior year quarter.
HNI decremental margins: The Corporation expects decremental margins for the full year to be less than 20 percent on a consolidated basis. This implies higher decremental margins in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by unfavorable business mix and accelerating investment levels.
Balance sheet: The Corporation continues to expect strong cash generation and estimates the year- ending debt to be approximately $175 million, consistent with the third quarter balance and the level reported at the end of 2019.
Conference Call
HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. To participate, call 1-877-512-9166 - conference ID number 6673387. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at http://www.hnicorp.com(under Investors - News Releases & Events). A replay of the webcast will also be made available at that website address. An audio replay of the call will be available until Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 - Conference ID number 6673387.
About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the expected effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
507,063
$
625,386
$
1,393,224
$
1,630,868
Cost of sales
321,516
387,715
880,754
1,030,993
Gross profit
185,547
237,671
512,470
599,875
Selling and administrative expenses
146,785
176,731
449,933
511,080
Impairment and restructuring charges
-
284
32,661
1,214
Operating income
38,762
60,656
29,876
87,581
Interest expense, net
1,517
2,205
5,271
6,795
Income before income taxes
37,245
58,451
24,605
80,786
Income taxes
6,558
12,375
5,259
17,878
Net income
30,687
46,076
19,346
62,908
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
controlling interest
Net income attributable to HNI
$
30,688
$
46,078
$
19,349
$
62,910
Corporation
Average number of common shares
42,684
42,899
42,651
43,217
outstanding - basic
Net income attributable to HNI
$
0.72
$
1.07
$
0.45
$
1.46
Corporation per common share - basic
Average number of common shares
43,010
43,186
42,905
43,620
outstanding - diluted
Net income attributable to HNI
$
0.71
$
1.07
$
0.45
$
1.44
Corporation per common share - diluted
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$
923
$
(1,035)
$
368
$
(406)
Change in unrealized gains (losses) on
(33)
36
269
252
marketable securities, net of tax
Change in pension and post-retirement
-
-
-
(1,185)
liability, net of tax
Change in derivative financial
106
(477)
(2,393)
(2,112)
instruments, net of tax
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
996
(1,476)
(1,756)
(3,451)
of tax
Comprehensive income
31,683
44,600
17,590
59,457
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
non-controlling interest
Comprehensive income attributable to
$
31,684
$
44,602
$
17,593
$
59,459
HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109,385
$
52,073
Short-term investments
1,495
1,096
Receivables
209,921
278,124
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,991)
(3,559)
Inventories
144,135
163,465
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41,490
37,635
Total Current Assets
500,435
528,834
Property, Plant, and Equipment:
Land and land improvements
29,782
29,394
Buildings
295,998
295,517
Machinery and equipment
577,442
581,225
Construction in progress
12,142
20,881
915,364
927,017
Less accumulated depreciation
551,031
545,510
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
364,333
381,507
Right-of-use Finance Leases
2,193
2,129
Right-of-use Operating Leases
73,896
72,883
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
412,287
445,709
Other Assets
21,581
21,450
Total Assets
$
1,374,725
$
1,452,512
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
390,535
$
453,202
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
790
Current maturities of other long-term obligations
2,890
1,931
Current lease obligations - Finance
691
564
Current lease obligations - Operating
23,124
22,218
Total Current Liabilities
417,240
478,705
Long-Term Debt
174,502
174,439
Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance
1,522
1,581
Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating
57,948
58,233
Other Long-Term Liabilities
67,187
67,990
Deferred Income Taxes
82,736
87,196
Equity:
HNI Corporation shareholders' equity
573,269
584,044
Non-controlling interest
321
324
Total Equity
573,590
584,368
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,374,725
$
1,452,512
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
19,346
$
62,908
Non-cash items included in net income:
Depreciation and amortization
57,917
57,838
Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits
1,104
1,106
Stock-based compensation
6,746
5,408
Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets
16,965
17,252
Deferred income taxes
(3,730)
4,798
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
32,661
-
Other - net
815
4,473
Net increase (decrease) in operating assets and liabilities, net of
13,316
(28,359)
divestitures
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(1,779)
(9,802)
Net cash flows from (to) operating activities
143,361
115,622
Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(24,751)
(46,093)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
81
247
Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired
(10,857)
-
Capitalized software
(7,250)
(4,098)
Purchase of investments
(3,922)
(6,140)
Sales or maturities of investments
3,246
3,889
Other - net
-
2,327
Net cash flows from (to) investing activities
(43,453)
(49,868)
Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities:
Payments of long-term debt
(82,828)
(125,039)
Proceeds from long-term debt
82,119
115,775
Dividends paid
(39,060)
(39,164)
Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock
(6,764)
(65,106)
Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock
2,210
22,338
Other - net
1,727
1,636
Net cash flows from (to) financing activities
(42,596)
(89,560)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
57,312
(23,806)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
52,073
76,819
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
109,385
$
53,013
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reportable Segment Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales:
Workplace furnishings
$
353,361
$
484,755
$
999,827
$
1,247,778
Residential building products
153,702
140,631
393,397
383,090
Total
$
507,063
$
625,386
$
1,393,224
$
1,630,868
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes:
Workplace furnishings
$
16,826
$
51,162
$
(8,619)
$
68,180
Residential building products
30,197
23,772
65,232
54,743
General corporate
(8,261)
(14,278)
(26,737)
(35,342)
Operating Income
38,762
60,656
29,876
87,581
Interest expense, net
1,517
2,205
5,271
6,795
Total
$
37,245
$
58,451
$
24,605
$
80,786
Depreciation and Amortization Expense:
Workplace furnishings
$
11,065
$
11,232
$
33,177
$
33,540
Residential building products
2,351
2,291
6,976
6,521
General corporate
5,896
5,863
17,764
17,777
Total
$
19,312
$
19,386
$
57,917
$
57,838
Capital Expenditures (including
capitalized software):
Workplace furnishings
$
6,946
$
6,524
$
18,340
$
29,190
Residential building products
2,695
3,204
5,874
10,779
General corporate
1,584
2,856
7,787
10,222
Total
$
11,225
$
12,584
$
32,001
$
50,191
As of
As of
September 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
Identifiable Assets:
Workplace furnishings
$
714,896
$
874,913
Residential building products
393,941
364,653
General corporate
265,888
212,946
Total
$
1,374,725
$
1,452,512
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
To supplement condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the year, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.
The sales adjustments to arrive at the non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of acquiring residential building products distributors. Restructuring charges incurred in the prior year period are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the Workplace Furnishings segment. Transition items incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs.
HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 26, 2020
September 28, 2019
Workplace
Residential
Workplace
Residential
Building
Total
Building
Total
Furnishings
Products
Furnishings
Products
Sales as reported (GAAP)
$
353.4
$
153.7
$
507.1
$
484.8
$
140.6
$
625.4
% change from PY
(27.1%)
9.3%
(18.9%)
Less: Acquisitions
-
2.4
2.4
-
-
-
Organic Sales (non-GAAP)
$
353.4
$
151.3
$
504.6
$
484.8
$
140.6
$
625.4
% change from PY
(27.1%)
7.6%
(19.3%)
HNI Corporation Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 28, 2019
Gross
Operating
Tax
Net
EPS
Profit
Income
Income
As reported (GAAP)
$
237.7
$
60.7
$
12.4
$
46.1
$
1.07
% of net sales
38.0 %
9.7 %
7.4 %
Tax %
21.2%
Restructuring charges
-
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.01
Transition costs
-
0.2
0.0
0.2
0.00
Results (non-GAAP)
$
237.7
$
61.1
$
12.5
$
46.5
$
1.08
% of net sales
38.0%
9.8%
7.4%
Tax %
21.2%
Workplace Furnishings Reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
Percent
2020
2019
Change
Operating profit as reported (GAAP)
$
16.8
$
51.2
(67.1%)
% of net sales
4.8%
10.6%
Restructuring charges
-
0.3
Transition costs
-
0.2
Operating profit (non-GAAP)
$
16.8
$
51.7
(67.4%)
% of net sales
4.8%
10.7%
