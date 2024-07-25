HNI Corporation 600 East Second Street, Muscatine, Iowa 52761, Tel 563 272 7400, Fax 563 272 7347, www.hnicorp.com
HNI CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
Strong second quarter EPS fueled by Workplace Furnishings profit transformation,
Kimball International accretion, and Residential Building Products actions
- Delivered strong second quarter EPS, GAAP $0.75 / non-GAAP $0.79 (+44% YoY).
- Expanded operating margins in Workplace Furnishings +750 bps GAAP / +370 bps non-GAAP YoY.
- Net sales growth expected to return in both segments during the second half of 2024.
- 2024 EPS expected to deliver strong growth and reach an all-time high.
- Elevated earnings growth visibility extends beyond 2024 from initiatives already underway.
MUSCATINE, Iowa (July 25, 2024) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today announced net sales for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 of $623.7 million and net income of $36.0 million.
Highlights
- Strong earnings growth. Second quarter GAAP earnings per share totaled $0.75. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 was a record for the second quarter driven by continued operating margin expansion in Workplace Furnishings, strong accretion from Kimball International ("KII"), and profit growth in Residential Building Products. Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations follow the financial statements in this release.
- Expecting return of revenue growth. For the second half of 2024, Workplace Furnishings net sales are expected to increase at a low-single digit rate year-over-year. Residential Building Products net sales are projected to grow at a mid-single digit pace versus the same period in 2023. Year-over-year trends in both segments are expected to improve from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.
- Anticipating record earnings per share for 2024. Third consecutive year of non-GAAP EPS growth to be driven by continued profit transformation in Workplace Furnishings, benefits from KII, and profit enhancement in Residential Building Products.
- Elevated visibility beyond 2024. KII synergies, including savings associated with the recently announced manufacturing network optimization initiative, and the ramp of the Corporation's new facility in Mexico are expected to yield total net savings of $70 to $75 million. Approximately $45 to $50 million of the benefit will impact 2025 and 2026.
- Strong balance sheet. Gross leverage was 1.5x, as calculated in accordance with the Corporation's debt agreements. That ratio was down from 1.9x in the first quarter due to higher profit and modestly lower debt. The Corporation also accelerated stock repurchase activity in the quarter.
"Our members again demonstrated the organization's ability to drive strong profit growth. We delivered non-GAAP EPS that was 44 percent higher than the prior-year period, reaching a record level for the second quarter.
"The combination of our profit transformation initiatives and the Kimball International acquisition continue to deliver strong earnings growth in the Workplace Furnishings segment. These efforts drove segment operating profit margin to a multi-decade high for the second quarter. Notably, these results have been achieved without support from the economic cycle.
"In Residential Building Products, profit dollars and margin were up year-over-year despite ongoing housing market weakness. Longer-term, we remain bullish about the prospects of the housing market, broadly, and our market-leading position, specifically.
"Overall, our strategies, our dedicated member-owners, the strength of our customer-first business model, and our proven ability to manage through all parts of the economic cycle are delivering excellent results," stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
HNI Corporation - Second Quarter Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
Change
2024
2023
GAAP
Net Sales
$623.7
$563.5
10.7%
Gross Profit %
41.9%
38.3%
360 bps
SG&A %
33.0%
37.4%
-440 bps
Restructuring and Impairment Charges %
0.3%
1.4%
-110 bps
Operating Income (Loss)
$53.4
($3.6)
NM
Operating Income (Loss) %
8.6%
(0.6%)
920 bps
Effective Tax Rate
21.7%
(41.8%)
Net Income (Loss) %
5.8%
(2.3%)
810 bps
EPS - diluted
$0.75
($0.30)
NM
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit %
42.0%
38.2%
380 bps
Operating Income
$55.9
$36.6
52.9%
Operating Income %
9.0%
6.5%
250 bps
Effective Tax Rate
21.7%
22.4%
EPS - diluted
$0.79
$0.55
43.6%
The following table contains results for (1) the Corporation's legacy business, excluding the impacts of KII ("Legacy HNI"), and (2) KII. Please refer to non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations, which follow the financial statements in this release, for further information on the adjustments made to calculate non-GAAP performance.
HNI Corporation - Second Quarter Impact of Kimball International Acquisition
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
GAAP
Legacy
KII
Consolidated
Legacy
KII*
Consolidated
HNI
HNI
HNI
HNI*
Net Sales
$484.1
$139.6
$623.7
$507.5
$56.0
$563.5
Gross Profit
$200.8
$60.5
$261.3
$192.7
$22.9
$215.5
Gross Profit %
41.5%
43.3%
41.9%
38.0%
40.8%
38.3%
Restructuring and Impairment
$2.0
$0.0
$2.0
$2.1
$6.0
$8.1
Operating Income (Loss)
$34.9
$18.6
$53.4
$8.9
($12.5)
($3.6)
Operating Income (Loss) %
7.2%
13.3%
8.6%
1.8%
(22.3%)
(0.6%)
EPS - diluted
$0.75
($0.30)
Non-GAAP
Gross Profit
$201.4
$60.5
$261.9
$192.4
$22.9
$215.3
Gross Profit %
41.6%
43.3%
42.0%
37.9%
40.8%
38.2%
Operating Income
$37.4
$18.6
$55.9
$32.7
$3.9
$36.6
Operating Income %
7.7%
13.3%
9.0%
6.5%
6.9%
6.5%
EPS - diluted
$0.64
$0.79
$0.55
$0.55
*2023 second quarter results reflect one month of KII and include Poppin.
HNI Corporation - Second Quarter Summary Comments
- Consolidated net sales increased 10.7 percent from the prior-year quarter to $623.7 million. On an organic basis, net sales decreased 3.0 percent year-over-year. The acquisition of KII increased year- over-year net sales by $80.5 million. The divestiture of KII's Poppin business in the third quarter of 2023 decreased year-over-year sales by $3.4 million. A reconciliation of organic net sales, a non- GAAP measure, to net sales follows the financial statements in this release.
- Gross profit margin expanded 360 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. This increase was driven by improved net productivity and the impact of the KII acquisition.
- Selling and administrative expenses as a percent of sales decreased 440 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was driven by $31.3 million of non-repeating KII acquisition- related fees and expenses incurred in the prior-year quarter and improved freight and distribution productivity, partially offset by lower organic volume and elevated healthcare costs.
- Restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million were incurred in the current quarter primarily in connection with a Workplace Furnishings factory consolidation initiative. $8.1 million of charges were incurred in the prior-year quarter mainly related to the exit of the Poppin business.
- Net income per diluted share increased from the prior-year quarter driven by the net impact of the KII acquisition, including related transaction fees, and improved net productivity, partially offset by lower organic volume and elevated healthcare costs.
Workplace Furnishings - Second Quarter Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
Change
2024
2023
GAAP
Net Sales
$480.2
$413.0
16.3%
Operating Income
$54.3
$15.9
242%
Operating Income %
11.3%
3.8%
750 bps
Non-GAAP
Operating Income
$56.9
$34.0
67.2%
Operating Income %
11.9%
8.2%
370 bps
The following table contains results for (1) the Corporation's legacy workplace furnishings business, excluding the impacts of KII ("Legacy Workplace"), and (2) KII. Please refer to non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations, which follow the financial statements in this release, for further information on the adjustments made to calculate non-GAAP performance.
Workplace Furnishings - Second Quarter Impact of Kimball International Acquisition
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 29, 2024
July 1, 2023
GAAP
Legacy
KII
Total
Legacy
KII*
Total
Workplace
Workplace
Workplace
Workplace*
Net Sales
$340.6
$139.6
$480.2
$357.1
$56.0
$413.0
Operating Income (Loss)
$35.8
$18.6
$54.3
$28.4
($12.5)
$15.9
Operating Income (Loss) %
10.5%
13.3%
11.3%
8.0%
(22.3%)
3.8%
Non-GAAP
Operating Income
$38.3
$18.6
$56.9
$30.2
$3.9
$34.0
Operating Income %
11.3%
13.3%
11.9%
8.5%
6.9%
8.2%
*2023 second quarter results reflect one month of KII and include Poppin.
- Workplace Furnishings net sales increased 16.3 percent from the prior-year quarter to $480.2 million. Organic net sales decreased 2.4 percent year-over-year. The impact of the KII acquisition increased sales by $80.5 million over the prior-year quarter. The divestiture of KII's Poppin business in the third quarter of 2023 decreased year-over-year sales by $3.4 million.
- Workplace Furnishings operating margin of 11.3 percent improved 750 basis points versus the prior-year quarter, driven by improved net productivity, favorable impacts from KII and the divestiture of Poppin, and $10.3 million of non-repeating KII acquisition-related fees and expenses incurred in the prior-year quarter. Second quarter non-GAAP operating profit margin was 11.9 percent, an improvement of 370 basis points year-over-year.
Residential Building Products - Second Quarter Financial Performance
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
Change
2024
2023
GAAP
Net Sales
$143.5
$150.4
(4.6%)
Operating Income
$19.8
$15.6
26.9%
Operating Income %
13.8%
10.3%
350 bps
Non-GAAP
Operating Profit
$19.8
$16.8
17.5%
Operating Profit %
13.8%
11.2%
260 bps
- Residential Building Products net sales decreased 4.6 percent from the prior-year quarter to $143.5 million primarily due to housing market weakness with remodel/retrofit sales declining at a higher rate than new construction.
- Residential Building Products operating profit margin of 13.8 percent increased 350 basis points year-over-year driven by improved net productivity, favorable product mix, and lower core SG&A, partially offset by lower sales volume.
Second Quarter Order Rates
- In the Workplace Furnishings segment, orders were approximately flat compared to the prior-year period on an organic basis. Orders from small-to-medium sized customers outpaced orders from contract customers.
- Orders in the Residential Building Products segment decreased four percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. Changes in the Corporation's pre-season, early order program negatively impacted the second quarter order rate. Excluding the early order program, normalized second quarter orders in the segment grew four percent year-over-year, which the Corporation believes is more indicative of demand conditions.
Outlook
- Demand environment. For the second half of 2024, Workplace Furnishings net sales are expected to increase at a low-single digit rate year-over-year. This Workplace outlook represents a modest reduction from the outlook provided in the previous earnings release and primarily reflects timing in the contract space. Second-half Residential Building Products net sales are projected to grow at a mid-single digit pace versus the same period in 2023. Year-over-year trends in both segments are expected to improve from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.
- 2024 outlook commentary. Full-yearnon-GAAP earnings per share are expected to increase strongly from 2023 and reach record levels. Continued improvement in the second half is expected to be driven by margin expansion in both Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.
- Elevated earnings growth visibility beyond 2024. The Corporation expects $70 to $75 million of savings associated with KII synergies (approximately $50 million) and the ramp of its Mexico facility ($20 to $25 million). Both initiatives are currently underway and provide strong visibility to future earnings growth with an estimated $45 to $50 million of the savings benefiting the 2025 to 2026 period.
Concluding Remarks
"Our strategies continue to drive outstanding earnings growth, and our teams delivered excellent results in the first half of 2024. In Workplace Furnishings, our profit transformation initiatives pushed margins to multi- decade highs. Adding to our momentum, workplace demand is beginning to turn. We expect revenue growth in the second half of the year, which, when combined with our transformation efforts, will drive continued year-over-year profit growth and margin improvement.
"Looking beyond 2024, we have clear line-of-sight to $45 to $50 million of incremental benefit driven by the ongoing integration of Kimball International and the maturing efficiency of our new facility in Mexico.
"In Residential Building Products, we remain bullish about the intermediate and long-term dynamics of our business, and we expect revenue growth to return in the back half of 2024. We remain uniquely positioned to drive high-margin growth as housing stabilizes.
"Our core strategies are unchanged. We will continue to deliver margin expansion in Workplace Furnishings and drive long-term revenue growth in Residential Building Products," concluded Mr. Lorenger.
Conference Call
HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2024 results. To participate, call 1-855-761-5600 - conference ID number 7175411. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at https:// investors.hnicorp.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast and call will be made available from Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, August 1, 2024, 10:59 p.m.
(Central). To replay the webcast, go to the link above. To replay the call, dial 1-800-770-2030 - Conference ID: 7175411.
About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding future levels of demand, anticipated macroeconomic conditions, expected differences in seasonality and its effects on the Corporation's results of operations, the anticipated benefits and cost synergies of the acquisition of Kimball International, and future levels of productivity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results due to the risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this release, including but not limited to: the Corporation's ultimate realization of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Kimball International; disruptions in the global supply chain; the effects of prolonged periods of inflation and rising interest rates; labor shortages; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; cybersecurity threats, including those posed by potential ransomware attacks; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control, including those that may result from the effects of climate change. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
623.7
$
563.5
$
1,211.7
$
1,042.5
Cost of sales
362.4
347.9
717.5
652.7
Gross profit
261.3
215.5
494.2
389.8
Selling and administrative expenses
205.9
211.0
409.0
378.9
Restructuring and impairment charges
2.0
8.1
2.1
8.1
Operating income (loss)
53.4
(3.6)
83.1
2.9
Interest expense, net
7.4
5.5
15.1
8.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
46.0
(9.0)
68.0
(5.3)
Income taxes
10.0
3.8
14.3
6.0
Net income (loss)
36.0
(12.8)
53.7
(11.3)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
interest
Net income (loss) attributable to HNI Corporation
$
36.0
$
(12.8)
$
53.7
$
(11.3)
Average number of common shares outstanding - basic
47.2
43.3
47.1
42.4
Net income (loss) attributable to HNI Corporation per
$
0.76
$
(0.30)
$
1.14
$
(0.27)
common share - basic
Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
48.2
43.3
48.2
42.4
Net income (loss) attributable to HNI Corporation per
$
0.75
$
(0.30)
$
1.11
$
(0.27)
common share - diluted
Foreign currency translation adjustments
$
(0.1)
$
(0.0)
$
(0.1)
$
0.0
Change in unrealized gains (losses) on marketable
0.0
(0.1)
(0.0)
0.1
securities, net of tax
Change in derivative financial instruments, net of tax
0.3
-
1.7
(0.1)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
0.3
(0.1)
1.7
0.0
Comprehensive income
36.3
(12.9)
55.4
(11.2)
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
(0.0)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
controlling interest
Comprehensive income attributable to HNI Corporation
$
36.3
$
(12.9)
$
55.4
$
(11.2)
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions) (Unaudited)
June 29,
December 30,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
$
28.2
$
28.9
Cash and cash equivalents
Short-term investments
5.3
5.6
Receivables
258.9
247.1
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2.3)
(3.5)
Inventories, net
222.8
196.6
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
55.1
61.3
Total Current Assets
568.1
535.9
Property, Plant, and Equipment:
59.2
58.9
Land and land improvements
Buildings
413.4
406.8
Machinery and equipment
708.1
705.8
Construction in progress
23.3
22.2
1,204.1
1,193.7
Less accumulated depreciation
(656.0)
(638.5)
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
548.1
555.2
Right-of-use Finance Leases
12.7
12.2
Right-of-use Operating Leases
111.5
115.2
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
638.7
651.9
Other Assets
61.8
58.4
Total Assets
$
1,940.8
$
1,928.8
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
$
390.9
$
418.7
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
Current maturities of debt
50.7
7.5
Current maturities of other long-term obligations
2.2
7.3
Current lease obligations - Finance
4.8
4.4
Current lease obligations - Operating
25.7
25.9
Total Current Liabilities
474.2
463.7
Long-Term Debt
411.7
428.3
Long-Term Lease Obligations - Finance
7.9
7.9
Long-Term Lease Obligations - Operating
101.6
104.0
Other Long-Term Liabilities
79.6
78.0
Deferred Income Taxes
77.7
85.1
Total Liabilities
1,152.7
1,167.0
Equity:
HNI Corporation shareholders' equity
787.8
761.4
Non-controlling interest
0.3
0.3
Total Equity
788.1
761.8
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,940.8
$
1,928.8
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
Net Cash Flows From (To) Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
53.7
$
(11.3)
Non-cash items included in net income:
Depreciation and amortization
52.8
42.7
Other post-retirement and post-employment benefits
0.5
0.5
Stock-based compensation
11.7
7.6
Deferred income taxes
(7.6)
(9.5)
Other - net
2.3
2.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities
(61.2)
4.8
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
(5.1)
2.7
Net cash flows from (to) operating activities
47.0
39.8
Net Cash Flows From (To) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(27.3)
(37.7)
Acquisition spending, net of cash acquired
-
(369.8)
Capitalized software
(1.4)
(3.4)
Purchase of investments
(1.9)
(3.1)
Sales or maturities of investments
3.4
3.0
Other - net
0.2
0.2
Net cash flows from (to) investing activities
(26.9)
(410.8)
Net Cash Flows From (To) Financing Activities:
Payments of debt
(202.4)
(161.7)
Proceeds from debt
228.6
572.3
Dividends paid
(32.1)
(28.6)
Purchase of HNI Corporation common stock
(13.4)
-
Proceeds from sales of HNI Corporation common stock
1.2
1.2
Other - net
(2.7)
(5.9)
Net cash flows from (to) financing activities
(20.8)
377.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(0.7)
6.3
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
28.9
17.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
28.2
$
23.8
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
