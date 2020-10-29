HNI : Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

HNI Corporation 600 East Second Street, Muscatine, Iowa 52761, Tel 563 272 7400, Fax 563 272 7347, www.hnicorp.com
News Release
For Information Contact:
Marshall H. Bridges, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7400
Matthew S. McCall, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development (563) 275-8898
HNI CORPORATION THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020
RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
MUSCATINE, Iowa (October 5, 2020) - HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss third quarter fiscal 2020 results on:
Monday, October 19, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern 10:00 a.m. Central 9:00 a.m. Mountain 8:00 a.m. Pacific
To participate in the call, please dial:
1-877-512-9166(Toll-free) Conference ID: 6673387
Assistance is available throughout the
teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request
Operator Assistance.
A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at http://www.hnicorp.com(under Investors - News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Monday, October 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 - Conference ID: 6673387.
HNI Corporation plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Monday, October 19, 2020 prior to market opening.
If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation's Investor Relations Department at
investorrelations@hnicorp.com.
About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and building products, operating under two segments. The workplace furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The residential building products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.
###
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HNI Corporation published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 10:34:00 UTC