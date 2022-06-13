Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   VN000000HCM0

HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION

(HCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
22500.00 VND   -4.26%
02:53aHO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : HSC - Top 50 Vietnam's best listed companies 2020-2021
PU
04/20HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : HSC anncounces the financial performance in Q1.2022
PU
04/20Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ho Chi Minh City Securities : HSC - Top 50 Vietnam's best listed companies 2020-2021

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HSC - Top 50 Vietnam's best listed companies 2020-2021
2022-06-13

HSC AWARDED AS "TOP 50 BEST LISTED COMPANY IN VIETNAM 2012" BY FORBES

In June 2022, Forbes has officially announced the list of "50 best listed companies in Vietnam 2022". In which, HSC continued to be honored in the financial sector. This is the 9th time HSC has been awarded in this prestigious award.


Forbes Vietnam ranked this top 50 from listed companies on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) and the Hanoi Exchange (HNX) that have the best business performances in 2022. Forbes Vietnam uses Forbes (US) company ranking method, taking into account the characteristics of listed companies in Vietnam. The data used for evaluation is based on audited financial statements of five consecutive years for the period 2016 - 2021. According to Forbes Vietnam statistics, the total profit after tax of the companies on the list reached 193,183 billion VND, increased 10.7% compared to last year's list.


50 companies named in the list all meet the following criteria: growth ratio of revenue, profit, ROE, and EPS in the period 2016 - 2021. At the same time, ensuring the sustainable development of the business: brand, corporate governance quality, prospects for sustainable development. . HSC's 9th consecutive times achievement stands testament to the way the firms has built up its business direction grow HSC sustainably and to create substantial values to clients and shareholders and to make impactful contributions to communities over the years.


2021 marks HSC's most successful year in history with record business results. Both revenue and net profit reached all-time high levels of VND3,368 billion and VND1,1147 billion, which translate to 112% and 116% yoy growths, respectively. This performance is especially meaningful given that the Covid-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to our operations and required us to make tremendous efforts to keep our employees safe and to maintain exceptional client service quality.
In 2022, despite unfavorable market conditions, HSC still maintained good business performance, end of 1Q2022, HSC achieved VND 854 billion in revenue, increased 16% y-o-y. As we reiterated, our operational success was built upon three pillars: restructuring our operation model, digitalizing our processes and services and diversifying our services. HSC believes that the company will continue to achieve good business results in 2022.

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
02:53aHO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : HSC - Top 50 Vietnam's best listed companies 2020-2021
PU
04/20HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : HSC anncounces the financial performance in Q1.2022
PU
04/20Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/13HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Báo cáo thường niên 2021
PU
04/05HOLIDAY NOTICE : Hung Kings Commemoration Holiday & Liberation Day Holiday
PU
04/05HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Holiday notice
PU
04/03HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Security precautions taken for Online Trading
PU
03/25HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Internet trading service maintenance notice 25.03.2022
PU
03/25HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Security precautions taken for Online Trading
PU
02/25HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Internet trading service maintenance notice 25.02.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 602 B 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 1 147 B 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net Debt 2021 5 470 B 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 287 B 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Giang Hoai Trinh General Director
Ho Huu Lam Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Johan Nyvene Chairman
Fiachra Aodh MacCana MD-Research & Institutional Divisions
Minh Anh Le Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION-50.55%443
MORGAN STANLEY-21.15%135 395
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.02%117 991
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.97%94 207
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%43 523
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.32%24 271