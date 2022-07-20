Ho Chi Minh City Securities : HSC announces the financial performance in Q2.2022 and accumulative first half of 2022

2022-07-20

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC, HOSE: HCM) would like to announce the financial performance in Q2.2022 and accumulative first half of 2022.

Q2. 2022, HSC achieved more than VND 779 billion in revenue, VND349 billion in before-tax profit.

Accumulative 1H2022, HSC achieved a total revenue of VND1,633 billion, increased 9% comparing to the same period last year. HSC's cumulative profit before tax for 1H2022 reached VND 702 billion.

After the first 06 months, HSC achieved earning per share (EPS) of VND 1,229. The return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) ratios were 2.6% and 7.4% respectively.





(*) Revenue and expenses of the 2 periods are recorded to reduce the losses of proprietary investment activities for comparison purposes.

Accordingly, three key businesses: brokerage, margin lending and proprietary investment contributed 96% of total net revenue in the first 6 months of 2022:

• Brokerage services accounted for 32% of HSC's total revenue, reaching VND519 billion, decreased 21% comparing to the same period of 2021.

• Revenue from margin lending activities reached VND 700 billion, an increase of 41% over the same period and accounting for 43% of total revenue.

• Proprietary investment achieved VND354 billion in revenue, slight increased 7% % y-o-y and contributed 21% to HSC's 1H2022 revenue.

• Revenue from corporate financial advisory recorded VND49 billion, increased 180% over the same period last year.



Please access here for Q2.2022 Financial Statement