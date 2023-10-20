2023-10-20

Accordingly, pre-tax profit in Q3.2023 achieved VND266 billion, increased by 36% compared to Q2.2023 and was the highest level in 5 most recent quarters. Accumulated 9M2023, HSC recorded pre-tax profit of VND617 billion, completing 68% of the 2023 plan.

Revenue in Q3.2023 achieved more than VND636 billion, increased by 20% compared to Q2.2023, of which:

Revenue from securities service reached VND224 billion, accounting for 35% of HSC's total revenue. In Q3.2023, securities service increased sharply thanks to improved market liquidity compared to previous quarters and at a level above the expectations we set at the beginning of the year. HSC took advantage of the market's growth to maintain market share and increase margin loan balance.

Revenue from margin lending activities amounted to VND292 billion, equivalent to 46% of HSC's total revenue. As of September 30, 2023, margin loan balance reached more than VND11,331 billion, increased by 28% compared to the end of Q2. 2023 and increased by 54% compared to the beginning of the year.

Revenue from proprietary investment achieved more than VND110 billion, contributing 17% to the company's total revenue. The results of proprietary investment activity decreased compared to Q2.2023 and were vulnerable to strong and unpredictable market volatility in the first 9 months of 2023.

The corporate finance advisory segment recorded revenue of VND6 billion in Q3.2023. Advisory deals often requires a lot of time to complete, so the reported revenue in the accounting period does not fully reflect this segment's performance.

As of September 30, 2023, HSC's total assets reached VND16,663 billion. Shareholders' equity reached VND8,133 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) in 9M2023 reached VND1,083.