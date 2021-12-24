Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021

2021-12-24

Dear Valued customers,

Please be informed that HSC will conduct system maintenance from 21h00 24 Dec 2021 (Friday) to 21h00 25 Dec 2021 (Saturday)

During this maintenance period, these services will be out of the service, including:

myhsc

HSC iTrade

HSC Trade

HSC Trade Pro

After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

HSC