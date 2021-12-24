Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021
Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021
2021-12-24
Dear Valued customers,
Please be informed that HSC will conduct system maintenance from
21h00 24 Dec 2021 (Friday) to 21h00 25 Dec 2021 (Saturday)
During this maintenance period, these services will be out of the service, including:
myhsc
HSC iTrade
HSC Trade
HSC Trade Pro
After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
HSC
Disclaimer
Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:46:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
