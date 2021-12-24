Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   VN000000HCM0

HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION

(HCM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021

12/24/2021 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021
2021-12-24

Dear Valued customers,

Please be informed that HSC will conduct system maintenance from 21h00 24 Dec 2021 (Friday) to 21h00 25 Dec 2021 (Saturday)

During this maintenance period, these services will be out of the service, including:

  • myhsc
  • HSC iTrade
  • HSC Trade
  • HSC Trade Pro

After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

HSC

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
06:47aHO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Internet trading service maintenance notice 24.12.2021
PU
12/22HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Annoucement of New Year 2022 Holiday
PU
10/20Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
04/16Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
01/20Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter..
CI
2020Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 16,200 shares, ..
CI
2020Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2020Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation First Interim Cash Dividend Payment for 2020, P..
CI
2020Tranche Update on Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announc..
CI
2020Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on August 12, 2020, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 981 B 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net income 2020 530 B 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2020 3 448 B 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 807 B 861 M 871 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giang Hoai Trinh General Director
Ho Huu Lam Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Johan Nyvene Chairman
Fiachra Aodh MacCana MD-Research & Institutional Divisions
Minh Anh Le Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION38.22%861
MORGAN STANLEY44.96%178 257
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION60.50%160 947
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.46.01%128 441
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.80%49 174
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.80%31 405