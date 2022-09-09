Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice
Online trading maintenance notice
2022-09-09
Dear Valued customers,
We would like to inform that HSC will conduct system maintenance: From
17:00 Friday, September 09th 2022 to 20:00 Saturday, September 10th 2022.
During maintenance time, these services will be out of the service, including:
Myhsc (web & mobile)
HSC iTrade
HSC Trade
HSC Trade Pro
Priceboard
After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Best regards,
HSC
