  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   VN000000HCM0

HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION

(HCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
24750.00 VND   +0.61%
05:20aHO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Online trading maintenance notice
PU
05:10aHO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : Online trading maintenance noti
PU
08/30HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES : 1h2022 earnings presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice

09/09/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Online trading maintenance notice
2022-09-09

Dear Valued customers,

We would like to inform that HSC will conduct system maintenance: From17:00 Friday, September 09th 2022 to 20:00 Saturday, September 10th 2022.

During maintenance time, these services will be out of the service, including:

  • Myhsc (web & mobile)
  • HSC iTrade
  • HSC Trade
  • HSC Trade Pro
  • Priceboard

After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Best regards,
HSC

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 027 B 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 1 300 B 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 316 B 481 M 481 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24 750,00 VND
Average target price 29 957,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giang Hoai Trinh General Director
Ho Huu Lam Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Johan Nyvene Chairman
Fiachra Aodh MacCana MD-Research & Institutional Divisions
Minh Anh Le Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION-45.60%481
MORGAN STANLEY-9.90%151 836
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-13.01%137 691
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.33%109 140
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.88%38 997
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.18%26 190