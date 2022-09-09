Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice

2022-09-09

Dear Valued customers,

We would like to inform that HSC will conduct system maintenance: From17:00 Friday, September 09th 2022 to 20:00 Saturday, September 10th 2022.

During maintenance time, these services will be out of the service, including:

Myhsc (web & mobile)

HSC iTrade

HSC Trade

HSC Trade Pro

Priceboard

After the designated downtime, the system will be back to normal operations. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Best regards,

HSC