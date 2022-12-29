Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice
Online trading maintenance notice
2022-12-29
Dear Valued customers,
We would like to inform you of the system maintenance: From 5pm, December 30th 2022 (Friday) to 9pm, December 31st 2022 (Saturday).
During this time, the following will be out of the service:
myhsc (web & mobile)
HSC iTrade
eKYC
After the given downtime, the system will be back to normal operation . We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Best regards,
HSC
