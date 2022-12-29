Advanced search
    HCM   VN000000HCM0

HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION

(HCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
21350.00 VND   +1.18%
12/15Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice
PU
11/07Thw : Notice of force-sell securities of client who is major shareholder
PU
11/03Cracks in Vietnam the latest alarm from frontier markets
RE
Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice

12/29/2022 | 04:54am EST
Online trading maintenance notice
2022-12-29

Dear Valued customers,

We would like to inform you of the system maintenance: From 5pm, December 30th 2022 (Friday) to 9pm, December 31st 2022 (Saturday).

During this time, the following will be out of the service:

  • myhsc (web & mobile)
  • HSC iTrade
  • eKYC

After the given downtime, the system will be back to normal operation. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Best regards,
HSC

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 09:53:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
