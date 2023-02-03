Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice
Online trading maintenance notice
2023-02-03
Dear Valued customers,
We would like to inform you of the system maintenance: From 8am to 5pm, February 04th 2023 (Saturday)
During this time, the following will be out of the service:
myhsc (web & mobile)
HSC iTrade
After the given downtime, the system will be back to normal operation . We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Best regards,
HSC
Disclaimer
Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 10:57:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
