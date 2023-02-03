Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice

2023-02-03

Dear Valued customers,

We would like to inform you of the system maintenance: From 8am to 5pm, February 04th 2023 (Saturday)

During this time, the following will be out of the service:

myhsc (web & mobile)

HSC iTrade

After the given downtime, the system will be back to normal operation. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Best regards,

HSC