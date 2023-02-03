Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   VN000000HCM0

HO CHI MINH CITY SECURITIES CORPORATION

(HCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
23450.00 VND   -6.94%
05:58aHo Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice
PU
01/19Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/19Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Online trading maintenance notice

02/03/2023 | 05:58am EST
Online trading maintenance notice
2023-02-03

Dear Valued customers,

We would like to inform you of the system maintenance: From 8am to 5pm, February 04th 2023 (Saturday)

During this time, the following will be out of the service:

  • myhsc (web & mobile)
  • HSC iTrade

After the given downtime, the system will be back to normal operation. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Best regards,
HSC

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 10:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
