  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ho Tung Chemical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1714   TW0001714004

HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.

(1714)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
10.40 TWD   -0.48%
03/16HO TUNG CHEMICAL : Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolution for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/16Ho Tung Chemical Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16HO TUNG CHEMICAL : Paotze company, HT Chemical Corp subsidiary, to announce progress of loaning of funds to other entity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ho Tung Chemical : Announcement of the change of company's acting spokesperson

04/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 17:48:53
Subject 
 Announcement of the change of company's
acting spokesperson
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
HUI CHEN CHEN/Junior Manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
SHU HUI LIAO/Junior Manager of Financial department
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/04/18
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The new position holder will be announced after the board's approval

Disclaimer

HO TUNG CHEMICAL Corp. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
