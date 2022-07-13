Ho Tung Chemical : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
07/13/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
15:46:52
Subject
Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends:TWD427,066,419(NT$0.42 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The distribution date of cash dividends is 2022/09/08.
HO TUNG CHEMICAL Corp. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.