    1714   TW0001714004

HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.

(1714)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
8.620 TWD   -3.90%
04:04aHO TUNG CHEMICAL : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
06/23HO TUNG CHEMICAL : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting
PU
06/22Ho Tung Chemical Corp. Approves 2021 Earnings Distribution
CI
Ho Tung Chemical : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend

07/13/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 15:46:52
 Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends:TWD427,066,419(NT$0.42 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The distribution date of cash dividends is 2022/09/08.

HO TUNG CHEMICAL Corp. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
Financials ()
Sales 2021 20 211 M - -
Net income 2021 723 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 8 647 M 290 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,5%
Technical analysis trends HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jung Hui Hsu General Manager & Spokesman
Yi Tung Tsai General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Tsui Hsieh Chief Financial Officer
Yu Chieh Yang Chairman
Jung Yuan Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.-22.69%290
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-15.86%77 993
AIR LIQUIDE-8.06%67 467
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.41%42 889
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION19.44%29 558
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-6.83%28 356