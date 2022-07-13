Ho Tung Chemical : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/13 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends:TWD427,066,419(NT$0.42 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/07 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/08 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/12 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The distribution date of cash dividends is 2022/09/08.