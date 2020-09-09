Log in
HO WAH GENTING

HO WAH GENTING

(HWGB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/08
0.83 MYR   -11.23%
NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : OTHER ISSUE OF SECURITIES

09/09/2020 | 12:40am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Ho Wah Genting Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:39:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 198 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,50 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -277x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 433 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart HO WAH GENTING
Duration : Period :
Ho Wah Genting Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HO WAH GENTING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70 MYR
Last Close Price 0,83 MYR
Spread / Highest target -15,7%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ooi Hong Lim Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Hui Boon Lim Group President
Tiew Teo Group Executive Chairman
Wee Kiat Lim Executive Director
Ai Lin Tan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HO WAH GENTING690.48%104
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD76.10%12 925
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.8.33%7 382
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.33.49%4 889
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.43.27%4 057
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.28.05%3 508
