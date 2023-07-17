Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company has received the first tugboat named Hai Au 3 built by Damen Group, the Netherlands to serve the company's port system.

The ceremony to receive the first tugboat at Hoa Phat Dung Quat Port's 11th Wharf

According to Mr. Nguyen Quoc Trinh - Deputy Director of Hoa Phat General Port in the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC, the company was used to outsource tugboat fleet. To tow ships to the berth, the company built a new fleet of towing vessels with modern equipment with Azimuth technology with a large capacity of up to 5,000 HP, actively bringing ships in and out and ensuring maritime safety.

The investment into tugboats aims to support cargo ships to enter and leave the port for ships with a length of more than 80m. It would help support to respond to incidents and oil spills at sea at Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ).

This tugboat fleet is invested by Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Company and assigned to Hoa Phat General Port to managing, operating and exploiting.

The tugboat will be in charge of towing and bringing cargo ships into two Hoa Phat Dung Quat Specialized Ports which have been under operation and General Port which will be put into operation in the near future to meet the cargo services demand for Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Production Complex.

After receiving, the ship will be trained to operate and familiarize itself with the water surface. According to the plan in 2023, following the Hai Au 3, the company will welcome the Hai Au tugboat 04 and put it into operation in December 2023.

HPG News