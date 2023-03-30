Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Hoa Phat Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP

(HPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
20800.00 VND    0.00%
03/30Hoa Phat : to focus resources on Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex
PU
03/30Hoa Phat : Export contracts signed for Hoa Phat Steel Sheet in April, expanding new markets
PU
03/14Hoa Phat : Invitation letter to the 2023 Annual General Shareholder Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoa Phat : Export contracts signed for Hoa Phat Steel Sheet in April, expanding new markets

03/30/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
Recently, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company Ltd received orders to provide products to new markets. Its current key export markets include countries and territories in Europe, Asia and America.

Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company Ltd's products meet with strict requirements from foreign partners and highly valued for their quality

Its exported products are mainly galvanized and cold-coated steel sheets. The shipments will be delivered in April. Hoa Phat's export corrugated iron products are manufactured according to JIS, ASTM, EN, IS, MS, SNI, TIS standards, meeting the strict requirements of foreign partners and is highly appreciated for its quality.

Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Factory is invested synchronously and modernly from rust removal, cold rolling, galvanizing, cold plating, color painting to other auxiliary equipment. The entire equipment line is imported from G7 countries. With diverse and high-quality product lines such as: Color coated cold steel sheet, Premium steel sheet, Galvanized steel sheet, Panel steel sheet, Anti-finger coated white cold sheet etc, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company has affirmed its position in the market, satisfying the needs of domestic customers and promote exports.

In addition, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company Ltd is the first and only corrugated iron manufacturing enterprise in Vietnam that is self-sufficient in raw materials of hot rolled coil (HRC) from Hoa Phat Dung Quat Integrated Complex. This great advantage helps Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Compay control quality from input to output, ensuring stable product quality at competitive prices.

In addition, with 100 per cent Made-in-Vietnam product origin, Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company easily increases export volume to major markets, especially countries with strict requirements on origin.

Exploiting export markets helps Hoa Phat diversify its consumption markets, contributing to increasing foreign currency revenue for Vietnam in general and for Hoa Phat Group in particular.

HPG News

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 121 544 B 5 178 M 5 178 M
Net income 2023 11 386 B 485 M 485 M
Net Debt 2023 22 662 B 965 M 965 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 120 948 B 5 152 M 5 152 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart HOA PHAT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Hoa Phat Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOA PHAT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20 800,00 VND
Average target price 22 083,33 VND
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP15.56%5 149
NUCOR CORPORATION13.74%37 771
ARCELORMITTAL10.80%23 756
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION32.24%21 059
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.22.78%19 844
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.06%18 952
