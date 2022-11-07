Advanced search
    HPG   VN000000HPG4

HOA PHAT GROUP

(HPG)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
14650.00 VND   -3.62%
11/04Hoa Phat : achieved the National Brand Award 6 consecutive times
PU
11/03Hoa Phat : won the National Brand Award 6 consecutive times
PU
11/03Hoa Phat : has been honored with the National Brand Award for 6 consecutive times
PU
Hoa Phat : The sales volume of steel products reached 492,000 tons in October

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
In October 2022, Hoa Phat Group recorded 567,000 tons of crude steel output, a decrease of 19% over the same period. The sales volume of construction steel, billets, and HRC reached 492,000 tons, which fell by 42% compared to October 2021. Meanwhile, construction steel output was nearly 210,000 tons, equal to 45% over the same period. HRC recorded an improvement of 30% to 267,000 tons.

From the third quarter to now, the Group's production and sales volume decrease significantly due to weak domestic and foreign market demand. In the past month, the sales volume of construction steel fell sharply, of which the export market was down by more than 73%.

However, HRC steel still grew compared to September 2022 and October 2021. This result is thanks to several batches exported to Indonesia and Malaysia.

In addition to the above products, Hoa Phat also supplied more than 57,000 tons of steel pipes and 27,000 tons of coated steel sheets to the market, which fell 20% and 39% respectively over the same period in 2021.

In the 10 months of 2022, the Group has produced 6.6 million tons of crude steel, a decrease of 2% over the same period. Sales of steel products reached nearly 6.2 million tons, dropping 3% compared to 10 months of 2021. The construction steel output enhanced by 13% to 3.6 million tons and HRC products reached 2.3 million tons which heighten up 9%.

Hoa Phat's downstream HRC product which is the steel pipe recorded see improvements of 11% to 634,000 tons. Galvanized steel of all kinds reached 276,000 tons, down 13% compared to the accumulated 10 months of 2021.

Hoa Phat Group is Vietnam's largest steel producer with an annual production capacity of 8.5 million tons and holds the largest market share in construction steel and steel pipe at 35.8% and 29.27% ​​respectively. Hoa Phat galvanized steel sheet is in the top 5 sales market share nationwide.

In the near future, the Group will flexibly adapt production and sales to domestic and foreign consumer market movements, and prioritize better control of inventory and operating costs.

HPG News

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 152 894 B 6 146 M 6 146 M
Net income 2022 20 990 B 844 M 844 M
Net Debt 2022 31 321 B 1 259 M 1 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,18x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 85 187 B 3 425 M 3 425 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 27 651
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart HOA PHAT GROUP
Hoa Phat Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOA PHAT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14 650,00 VND
Average target price 33 323,63 VND
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duong Tuan Tran Vice Chairman & General Director
Kim Oanh Thi Pham Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Long Dinh Tran Chairman
Cuong Gia Doan Vice Chairman
Tuan Manh Nguyen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOA PHAT GROUP-58.95%3 425
NUCOR17.00%34 325
ARCELORMITTAL-16.47%19 730
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.53.70%16 750
TATA STEEL LIMITED-5.76%15 614
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.56%13 232