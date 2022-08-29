Hoa Phat : hit 5 million tons of HRC output

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Hoa Phat Group's establishment (August 20, 1992 - August 20, 2022), the 5 millionth ton of hot rolled coil (HRC) was officially launched at QSP Factory, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company launched the first hot rolled coil (HRC) batch on May 2, 2020. This event marked an important milestone, making Hoa Phat the first Vietnamese enterprise to produce HRC, affirming its position as the No 1 steel producer in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Bui Van Tiep, Director of QSP Rolling Factory shared, with the spirit of "working day is not enough, taking advantage of working at night", the factory's employees always try to ensure the project's fastest progress and confidently master the entire line of modern equipment. The factory has gradually reached the milestones of 1 million, 3 million, and now 5 million tons of HRC, after more than 2 years of production.

The complex continuous rolling and casting production lines at QSP Factory include 5 main workshops: Sheet Casting Workshop, Sheet Steel Rolling Workshop, Mechanical Workshop, Electrical Workshop, and Ancillary Workshop. The factory's output reaches 3.5 million tons a year. Its products include hot rolled coil (HRC), low carbon steel grade, low carbon high strength low alloy steel, medium carbon, medium carbon high strength low alloy steel.

HRC production output is increasing with stable quality with SS400 steel grades according to JIS G3101-2017 (Japan) and SAE: J403-14 (the US) standards. Products are used as raw materials for the production of steel pipes, roofing sheets, and other special products such as container shells, etc. In addition to meeting domestic partners and customers, Hoa Phat's HRC has been exported to markets such as the US, Mexico, EU, and Malaysia….

Hoa Phat Group will implement the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex project with a capacity of 5.6 million tons of HRC a year, bringing the total annual HRC capacity to 8.6 million tons from 2025.

